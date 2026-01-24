Grimes makes rare comment about co-parenting with Elon Musk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grimes offered a rare public glimpse into co-parenting with Elon Musk this week, praising the “unmatched” aura of their three children on social media.

The “Genesis” singer and the Tesla billionaire, who split in 2022 after an on-again, off-again relationship, continue to raise their three children X Æ A-,Xii, 5, Exa Dark Sideræl, 4, and Techno Mechanicus, 3, amid ongoing custody disputes and a strained relationship.

In a Thursday post on X, Grimes wrote, “I try to never talk abt or show my kids because they deserve the right to anonymity but i just have to say their pure aura is unmatched.”

“One of them even inexplicably commanded a flock of crows for while. Might be biased but this seems unusual,” she said.

One fan responded, claiming the “flock of crows” remark “is the most Grimes s**t anyone could've said on the internet, prompting her to reply, “What's hilarious is my dad also has an allegiant flock of crows.”

open image in gallery Grimes said on X this week that screen time for their three kids is 'a huge debate' with former partner Elon Musk ( Getty Images )

On screen time, Grimes revealed it is “a huge debate” between her and Musk.

"Huge debate cuz the other parent is fine w it but it's fairly avoided," Grimes replied to another fan.

"If it happens we focus on great art and ideally slower stuff like Ghibli that isn't constantly changing context,” she said about the Tokyo-based animation studio.

In October 2023, Grimes filed to establish parental rights for all three children, and by November 2024, she revealed the ongoing custody battle with Musk had delayed the release of her music.

In December 2025, Grimes responded to a fan who noticed that she and Musk no longer followed each other on X, claiming he had blocked her.

“For context I’m just living my life. He followed me then blocked me,” she wrote. “I’m not gna be following and unfollowing. My only priority is co parenting, i am not interested in public dramatics. This is so silly lol.”

Months earlier, Grimes criticized Musk for bringing their son X to a February 2025 Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump without her knowledge, saying on X that their child “should not be in public like this.”

Musk has 14 kids with four different women. With his ex-wife, Justine Wilson, Musk had six children. Their first, Nevada Alexander Musk, was born in 2002 but died as an infant. They later had twins, Griffin and Xavier, in 2004, followed by triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian, in 2006.

open image in gallery In January 2026, Musk announced on X that he plans to seek full custody of his 1-year-old son, Romulus, whom he shares with conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair. The couple welcomed Romulus in September 2024 ( @stclairashley/X )

Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis secretly had twins, Strider and Azure, in November 2021, followed by daughter Arcadia in early 2024 and son Seldon Lycurgus in February 2025, all conceived via IVF to address population decline.

In January 2026, Musk announced on X that he plans to seek full custody of his 1-year-old son, Romulus, whom he shares with conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair. The couple welcomed Romulus in September 2024.

Musk’s announcement followed St. Clair’s public apology for her previous anti-trans remarks. She expressed regret for her past statements, including those in a children’s book opposing transgender ideology, and referenced the pain they may have caused Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian.

Even though St. Clair apologized and said she’s trying to be more supportive of the transgender community, Musk claimed her comments suggested she might want to transition their son. But according to reports, she never said anything about actually doing thatm her statements were just about taking responsibility for her past harmful remarks.