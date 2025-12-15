Grimes claims ex Elon Musk blocked her on X amid co-parenting drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grimes says her ex, Elon Musk, who is the father of her three children, has blocked her on social media.

The 37-year-old singer, born Claire Boucher, responded to a fan X who spotted that she and Musk were no longer following each other on the platform. While confirming that she no longer followed Musk on X — which the Tesla founder bought and rebranded in 2022 — she also claimed that he was the one who blocked her.

“For context I’m just living my life. He followed me then blocked me,” she responded Thursday. “I’m not gna be following and unfollowing. My only priority is co parenting, i am not interested in public dramatics. This is so silly lol.”

Grimes and Musk were first romantically linked in 2018, after the tech entrepreneur messaged her on social media and they made the same pun about artificial intelligence. They welcomed their first child, son X Æ A-Xii, in 2020, and continued dating on and off. While they split in 2021, they welcomed their second child, Exa Dark Sideræl, in December of that year, and another son, TechnoMechanicus, via surrogate, in June 2022.

However, since then, the singer has repeatedly used her X account to urge her former partner to keep their children out of the public eye.

Grimes says she was ‘living her life’ when ex Elon Musk allegedly blocked her on X ( Getty )

In March of this year, she responded to a follower on X who asked what she was doing to “protect her children” from misinformation.

She replied: “I, unfortunately, do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet. I have tried begging the public and my kids’ dad to keep them offline, and I’ve tried legal recourse. I follow you here, I’ve seen young [people] destroyed by the internet too.”

Grimes went on to lament that there is no law in place to protect the privacy of young children, writing: “The state of my children's lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day.”

“It’s insane to me that there’s no way to deal with this. I would hope there was some law that would allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives, but I don’t even trust the law to help me now if I tried to invoke it [to be honest]. We are in the Wild West of information content and the dismantling of privacy and it’s very concerning.”

Grimes had earlier spoken out after Musk paraded their four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, or Lil X, around the Oval Office as Donald Trump signed an executive order to bolster the Department of Government Efficiency’s powers in government.