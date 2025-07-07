Grimes calls ex Elon Musk’s platform X ‘poison’ and ‘a prison’ in scathing takedown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grimes has spoken out about her former partner Elon Musk’s social media site X, branding it “poison” and “a prison.”

The Canadian musician, 37, shares three children with the Tesla CEO, 54, who is reportedly the father of 14.

Grimes — who was born Claire Boucher — joined Twitter in 2011. Musk bought the site in 2022, rebranding it X.

Grimes posted on X today for the first time since June 14 to discuss her excitement about working with the English dance musician Sub Focus.

In a follow-up post she wrote: “Ok I've basically been entirely off social media and returning here it is overrwhelmingly abundantly and profoundly clear that this place - and all of these places - are a poison - a prison of utterly short form deep sounding nonsense attached to no one that ur brain will discard imaging its learning.”

Elon Musk and Grimes at the Met Gala in 2018 ( Getty Images )

She added: “The entire thing is a theatre. A shitty pale simulacra of a life.“

It is not the first time the musician has taken to social media to criticize social media.

In April, she posted on X: “I've been way more offline lately, tried all the apps for a bit yesterday and man! It's rly dark on here!

“I think it's very unhealthy to be on social media, it feels like a ghost town of depression, bitterness and pictures of beautiful women doing sext things.

“I feel like this is a massive moral failure of all the apps. And it's causing great harm to society.”

She has also repeatedly used the platform to urge her former partner to keep their children out of the public eye.

In March, she was responding to a viral fake tweet when she was asked by another user what she was doing to “protect her children” from misinformation.

The musician replied: “I, unfortunately, do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet. I have tried begging the public and my kids’ dad to keep them offline, and I’ve tried legal recourse. I follow you here, I’ve seen young [people] destroyed by the internet too.”

Grimes went on to lament that there is no law in place to protect the privacy of young children, writing: “The state of my children's lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day.

“It’s insane to me that there’s no way to deal with this. I would hope there was some law that would allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives, but I don’t even trust the law to help me now if I tried to invoke it [to be honest]. We are in the Wild West of information content and the dismantling of privacy and it’s very concerning.”

Grimes had earlier spoken out after Musk paraded their four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, or Lil X, around the Oval Office as Donald Trump signed an executive order to bolster the Department of Government Efficiency’s powers in government.