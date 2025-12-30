Beyonce joins Taylor Swift and Rihanna in elite celebrity club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyoncé is now a billionaire.

The legendary singer, 44, was named as the fifth musician to hit the milestone Monday, according to Forbes. She joins her husband, Jay-Z, along with Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna in the elite club.

The historic achievement comes after years of success for the hitmaker. Beyoncé, full name Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, embarked on her globally popular Renaissance World Tour in 2023, which wound up grossing nearly $600 million.

The next year, her adventurous leap to the country genre with her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter won her the prestigious Album of the Year award at the 67th annual Grammys. The hit album then landed the world’s highest-grossing concert tour of 2025, which also broke a record as the highest-grossing country tour of all time after earning over $400 million in ticket sales and another $50 millon in merchandise at the shows, according to Forbes estimates.

She also performed at NFL’s 2024 Christmas Day halftime show, which Forbes said earned her around $50 million, in addition to her widespread Levi’s commercials that brought in about $10 million.

Beyoncé has officially been named as a member of the billionaires club ( Getty )

According to Forbes earlier this year, Beyoncé’s net worth was estimated to be around at least $780 million. The outlet projected she earned $148 million this year before taxes, which would make her the third-highest-paid musician in the world.

In addition to her music career, Beyoncé has made a name for herself as a businesswoman. She started her own entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2008, which produces her music, documentaries, and concerts.

In 2016, she launched Ivy Park, her athleisure collection in collaboration with Adidas. Before she parted ways with the brand in March 2023 over creative differences, Beyoncé reportedly made $20 million from the venture, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time. She moved into new industries in 2024 with the launch of her hair brand, Cécred, and her new whiskey line, SirDavis Whisky.

The superstar’s rise to fame began in the 1990s with the girls group Destiny’s Child. After she separated from the group in the early 2000s, she skyrocketed to global stardom with her hit album Dangerously in Love in 2003.

Beyoncé rarely speaks about her wealth publicly, but the entertainer said in an interview last year that she prioritizes her family over financial success.

“I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family,” the singer told GQ Magazine in September 2024. “No amount of money is worth my peace.”