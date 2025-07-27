Beyoncé’s surprise Destiny’s Child reunion at Vegas concert has fans speculating about new album

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyoncé delivered a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion to close out the final night of her Cowboy Carter tour — and fans are theorizing it’s a teaser of what’s to come.

The singing icon, 43, ended her epic three-month world tour, which was in support of her 2024 Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter album, in Las Vegas Saturday night.

Just as the backtrack to her Renaissance song “Energy” began playing, Beyoncé emerged from the stage alongside former Destiny’s Child members, Michelle Williams, 46, and Kelly Rowland, 44.

The music then transitioned to their 2005 smash hit “Lose My Breath,” as the trio strutted across the stage. They followed with a mash-up of the two songs before bringing the house down with a rendition of their 2001 chart-topping track “Bootylicious.”

Beyoncé later celebrated the moment with a captionless Instagram photo of the three on stage.

In the comments below, fans barely contained their excitement, with many declaring: “This is everything.”

Others, however, couldn’t help but surmise that the reunion symbolized something bigger.

Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams perform during the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime show. A surprise reunion during Beyoncé's concert in Las Vegas has fans speculating about a new album.

“What if Act 3 features EVERYONE she did music with,” one suggested, while a second begged: “This better be Act iii (cause I still want that rock album lol).”

Act III refers to the expected third album in Beyoncé’s ongoing musical trilogy, following 2022’s Renaissance and 2024’s Cowboy Carter. Renaissance featured dance and house beats, while Cowboy Carter was rooted in country music.

Fans have speculated that the highly anticipated third album will feature rock music.

“Act 3 is Destiny’s Child omg,” another posted on X. “What if act iii is Destiny’s Child reunion tour. You know because there is 3 of them?” a second noted.

“Why she didn’t perform DC3 in Houston?” a third questioned, “which confirmed my suspicions that act:iii will be Rock.”

“Act 3 by @Beyonce is a reunion album with @KELLYROWLAND & @RealMichelleW,” a fourth insisted. “It’s a full circle but feel like it’s going to be rock album.”

Another said: “Beyonce brought the girls out at the last concert !!! I’m telling yall that’s gone be her final act !!! Dc3 Destiny’s 3 or something!!!!! It has to be reboot of destiny childs …… end the trilogy with the TRILOGY YA FEEL ME.”

Destiny's Child was eventually launched into the mainstream with the release of their 1998 song 'No, No, No'

Saturday’s Destiny’s Child reunion marked their first since Beyoncé’s 2018 headlining set at Coachella.

Formed in 1990 in Houston by Beyoncé, Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett, the girl group initially enjoyed limited success.

They were eventually launched into the mainstream with the release of their 1998 song “No, No, No,” and their best-selling second album, The Writing’s on the Wall (1999), which included top hits, “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Say My Name.”

Roberson and Luckett were later replaced in 2000 by Williams and Farrah Franklin. The latter, however, quit after a few months, leaving the group a trio.