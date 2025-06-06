Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyoncé has been praised for her “flawless” recovery from a significant wardrobe malfunction while performing on the London leg of her Cowboy Carter tour.

The 43-year-old singer is currently on her 32-date global circuit, which will see her perform in nine destinations including Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Houston, Atlanta, Washington DC and Las Vegas.

During her first night of gigs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the star wore a sparkly gold outfit consisting of a bodysuit and chaps to sing “I’m That Girl”. But as she stomped out to perform a dance move in sync with her dancers, her chaps dropped to the ground.

The musician slid down to pick them up and smiled at the hiccup while swaying, incorporating the manoeuvre effortlessly into her choreography. Through fan footage shared from the event, a dancer can be seen running over to fasten the outfit together again to continue the performance.

“Her dancers are so amazing and professional,” wrote one person as footage circulated on TikTok.

Others joked about the repercussions as they said: “Someone is getting fired!”

Social media users called the comeback “flawless” and “smooth” as they praised Beyoncé and her team for their ability to “play this off as a part of the performance.”

Some found the gaffe funny as they said: “I’m so sorry this is hilarious to me!”

When Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour first went on sale in February, demand was so popular that shows sold out within minutes. Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour was similarly oversubscribed, with many fans unable to get hold of one of the 2.7 million tickets.

Singer is performing across nine cities and 32 dates ( Parkwood Entertainment )

The announcement of her tour followed the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she won Album of the Year, adding to her record-breaking awards haul of 35.

The “Crazy in Love” singer announced in February that she would perform six shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London – these are currently the only UK shows she has scheduled for 2025.

So far in the tour, Beyonce’s set has seen her perform classic hits such as “Crazy in Love, “Love On Top”, “Halo”, “If I Were A Boy” and “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)”, along with tracks from her latest album including “Texas Hold ‘Em”, “16 Carriages” and “II Most Wanted”.