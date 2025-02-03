Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Grammys went ahead in Los Angeles, as some of the biggest stars in music put their best foot forward in efforts to raise funds for the California wildfires (and receive a few awards along the way).

Beyoncé made history as she won her first ever award for Album of the Year, for her country-influenced album Cowboy Carter. Despite being the most-decorated artist in Grammys history, the Texas-born star had never won the Recording Academy’s top prize, having been snubbed four times in the past, most famously when Adele who won for 25 over Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2017.

Kanye West appeared determined to generate headlines of his own as he turned up with his wife, Bianca Censori, who dropped her fur coat on the red carpet to reveal she was wearing virtually nothing underneath. After the couple were seen posing for photographs, conflicting reports emerged as to whether they had been “escorted out” of the ceremony. However, it is understood that they simply left after their red carpet appearance.

Once the ceremony itself got underway, there was fierce competition as a number of pop heavyweights battled it out, with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Kendrick Lamar among the nominees.

Yet there appeared to be a concerted effort to ensure as many artists as possible were recognised. Beyoncé became the first Black woman to win Best Country Album – for her 2024 record Cowboy Carter – and looked genuinely stunned as presenter Taylor Swift read out her name.

“I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album,” she said, adding, “We worked so hard on it. I think sometimes genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists and I want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent. I want to thank my beautiful family… I am still in shock.”

After years of being snubbed from the “Big Four” categories, Lamar was announced as the winner of Record of the Year with his Drake diss track, “Not Like Us”. Elsewhere, Chappell Roan scooped Best New Artist and delivered a rousing plea to record labels to offer better support to emerging musicians, while rapper Doechii was announced as the third woman in history to win Best Rap Album.

The “Denial is a River” artist was a clear audience favourite, receiving a standing ovation for her moving acceptance speech as she became the third woman in history to win Best Rap Album.

open image in gallery Doechii performing at the Grammy Awards 2025 ( Getty Images )

“I put my heart and soul into this mixtape,” she told the audience from the stage of her 2024 project, Alligator Bites Never Heal. “I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get.”

With her proud mother standing behind her, she concluded: “The last thing I want to say...I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there, that are watching me right now, and I want to tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible.

“Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you, to tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark, or that you’re not smart enough, or that you’re too dramatic, or you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are, and I am a testimony right now. Good night!”

While the ceremony was mostly politics-free, Best Latin Pop Album winner Shakira hit out at mass deportations under Donald Trump’s administration as she referenced her own family’s history.

“I, too, have been an immigrant who came to this country with a dream […] Latinos, we are an unstoppable force. I will not tire of fighting with them and for them.”

Accepting the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Lady Gaga made a simple dedication to the trans community, who have been targeted by Trump in recent weeks: “Trans people are not invisible,” she said. “Trans people deserve love.”

The annual music show went ahead after some reshuffling to encourage efforts to aid those affected by the devastating fires that destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, and left 29 dead.

In a moving segment, footage of the fires was shown along with testimony from survivors as they wept and surveyed the wreckage of their homes and communities. Lady Gaga then joined Bruno Mars for a poignant cover of “California Dreamin’” by the Mamas & Papas.

open image in gallery Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars sang ‘California Dreamin’’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

On social media, viewers agreed that the live performances at this year’s ceremony were among the best in recent memory. Breakthrough star RAYE – nominated for Best New Artist – did the UK proud with a stunning rendition of “Oscar Winning Tears”, backed by a full orchestra. Fellow Brit Charli XCX brought her trademark Brat attitude to the ceremony, performing hits “360” and “Guess” while accompanied onstage by actor and model Julia Fox and producer The Dare.

Chart-topping Canadian artist The Weeknd made a dramatic return, years after boycotting the ceremony over its perceived snubs of his music. Meanwhile, Doechii earned another standing ovation, this time for a staggering mashup of some of her biggest hits to date. Later, there was a tribute to late producer and music pioneer Quincy Jones, introduced by Will Smith with the legendary Herbie Hancock on the piano.

open image in gallery Will Smith and Herbie Hancock pay tribute to Quincy Jones ( Invision )

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo then serenaded audiences with a rendition of “Fly Me to the Moon” – Jones arranged the music for Frank Sinatra’s iconic 1964 version of the track. Lainey Wilson shook things up with a rollicking version of “Let the Good Times Roll” then introduced Stevie Wonder, who played “Bluesette” – from Jones’s 1975 album Mellow Madness – on the harmonica while Hancock accompanied on the piano.

Smith – who recently announced his return to music with a new rap track – recalled an encounter with Jones early on in his career, while they were working together on his breakthrough TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Smith was apparently rehearsing a scene when he was called to a meeting with the imposing figure, who was inspecting the snacks table. Jones apparently scolded the young actor for failing to provide better food for the cast and crew.

“It is your job to take care of these people,” he apparently told Smith.

“I’ve done everything I can through my career to live up to Quincy’s demand,” Smith told the audience.

There was the usual tear-jerking “In Memoriam” segment, which pays tribute to the artists, producers, songwriters and engineers the industry lost over the past year. One Direction fans were moved to see footage of former One Direction star and solo singer Liam Payne, who tragically died after falling from his hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last October. Marianne Faithfull, one of the leading female artists of the Swinging Sixties, was also honoured, shortly after her death aged 78.

Shakira returned to the stage to deliver a sizzling medley of “Ojos Asi” (“Eyes Like Yours”) and “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, her viral 2023 diss track aimed at ex Gerard Pique, which she transformed into a club anthem onstage.

Finally, it was time to announce the biggest prize of the night, Album of the Year, with Beyoncé triumphing over fellow contenders Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Jacob Collier, André 3000, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

“I just feel full and very, very honoured,” Beyoncé said while accepting the award. “It’s been many many years.”

She thanked the Recording Academy and those who collaborated with her on the album. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, accompanied her on stage, while her husband and fellow musician Jay-Z watched proudly from the audience. To many of her fans, and seemingly to Beyoncé as well, it was better late than never.