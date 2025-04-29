Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Setlist 2025 confirmed as star kicks off world tour in LA
Singer will perform 32 shows across nine cities
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off on Tuesday (29 April) at Los Angeles’ SoFi stadium in California.
The event marked the beginning of the Grammy Award-winning singer’s 32-date tour, which will see her perform in nine destinations across three countries, including Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Houston, Atlanta, Washington DC and Las Vegas.
Two of the star’s three children, 13-year-old Blue Ivy and seven-year-old Rumi Carter, also made a surprise appearance at the star’s opening show, with impressed fans calling their performance “iconic”.
When Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour first went on sale in February, demand was so extreme that shows sold out within minutes. Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour was similarly oversubscribed, with many fans unable to get hold of one of the 2.7 million tickets.
The announcement of Beyoncé’s latest tour followed the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she won Album of the Year, adding to her record-breaking awards haul of 35.
The “Crazy in Love” singer also announced in February that she would perform six shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London – these are currently the only UK shows she has scheduled for 2025.
In an Instagram post – shared hours after she became the first Black female artist to win the Grammy Award for Best Country Album, as well as the first Black woman to win Album of the Year this century – Beyoncé told fans that her tour would include US and European dates.
As the gigs continue, check out the updated set list below:
Ameriican Requiiem
Blackbiird (with America the Beautiful snippet at the end)
FreedomYa Ya
Oh Louisiana interlude
America Has a Problem
Spaghettii
Formation
My House
Diva
Alliigator Tears
Just For Fun
Protector
Flamenco
Desert Eagle
Riiverdance
II Hands II Heaven
Medley of Sweet Honey Buckiin’, Summer Renaissance and Pure/Honey
Jolene
Daddy Lessons
Bodyguard
II Most Wanted (Snippet)
Cuff It
Tyrant
Thique
Levii’s Jeans
Daughter
I’m That Girl
Cozy
Alien Superstar
Texas Hold ’Em
Crazy in Love
Heated
Before I Let Go
16 Carriages
Amen
