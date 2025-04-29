Jump to content
Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Setlist 2025 confirmed as star kicks off world tour in LA

Singer will perform 32 shows across nine cities

Maira Butt
Tuesday 29 April 2025 05:04 EDT
Beyonce announces 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off on Tuesday (29 April) at Los AngelesSoFi stadium in California.

The event marked the beginning of the Grammy Award-winning singer’s 32-date tour, which will see her perform in nine destinations across three countries, including Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Houston, Atlanta, Washington DC and Las Vegas.

Two of the star’s three children, 13-year-old Blue Ivy and seven-year-old Rumi Carter, also made a surprise appearance at the star’s opening show, with impressed fans calling their performance “iconic”.

When Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour first went on sale in February, demand was so extreme that shows sold out within minutes. Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour was similarly oversubscribed, with many fans unable to get hold of one of the 2.7 million tickets.

The announcement of Beyoncé’s latest tour followed the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she won Album of the Year, adding to her record-breaking awards haul of 35.

The “Crazy in Love” singer also announced in February that she would perform six shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London – these are currently the only UK shows she has scheduled for 2025.

In an Instagram post – shared hours after she became the first Black female artist to win the Grammy Award for Best Country Album, as well as the first Black woman to win Album of the Year this century – Beyoncé told fans that her tour would include US and European dates.

Beyonce performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans
Beyonce performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans (Getty Images)

As the gigs continue, check out the updated set list below:

Ameriican Requiiem

Blackbiird (with America the Beautiful snippet at the end)

FreedomYa Ya

Oh Louisiana interlude

America Has a Problem

Spaghettii

Formation

My House

Diva

Alliigator Tears

Just For Fun

Protector

Flamenco

Desert Eagle

Riiverdance

II Hands II Heaven

Medley of Sweet Honey Buckiin’, Summer Renaissance and Pure/Honey

Jolene

Daddy Lessons

Bodyguard

II Most Wanted (Snippet)

Cuff It

Tyrant

Thique

Levii’s Jeans

Daughter

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Texas Hold ’Em

Crazy in Love

Heated

Before I Let Go

16 Carriages

Amen

