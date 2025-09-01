Woody Allen calls Donald Trump a ‘pleasure to work with’ and a ‘very good’ actor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Woody Allen has said he would like to direct Donald Trump in a new movie after describing the president as a “very good” actor.

The pair worked together on Allen’s 1998 film Celebrity. Trump played himself in a scene in which he described his plans to tear down Manhattan’s iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral to build a “beautiful” office block.

During an interview on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Maher asked Allen whether “cancel culture” had led the 89-year-old filmmaker to become a Trump supporter.

Allen responded: “No, I’m not a Trumper. I’m one of the few people who can say he directed Trump. I directed Trump in a movie, Celebrity. He was a pleasure to work with and a very good actor.

“He was very polite and hit his mark and did everything correctly and had a real flair for show business.”

Donald Trump made a cameo in Woody Allen’s 1988 film, ‘Celebrity’ ( Getty )

“I only wish I could direct him now. If he would let me direct him now that he’s president, I think I could do wonders,” Allen continued, causing Maher to burst out laughing. “But he was very easy to work with.”

After Maher described Trump as “different in person”, Allen clarified: “I’m a Democrat. I voted for Kamala Harris. I take issue with him on 95% of things, maybe 99%, but as an actor, he was very good. He was very convincing and he had a charismatic quality, as an actor. I’m surprised he wanted to go into politics.”

Last month, reports emerged that Allen sent a letter to Jeffrey Epstein to mark his 63rd birthday in which he jokingly compared the disgraced financier’s dinner parties to Dracula’s castle.

The note says that the writer and his wife, Soon Yi, had been invited for dinner “many times.”

They “always accept,” the letter goes on to say, because it is “always interesting” due to the varied and eminent company they expect to find there and because the food is always “sumptuous and abundant” and “well served.”

“I say well served – often it’s by some professional houseman and just as often by several young women reminding one of Castle Dracula where [Bela] Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place,” the letter continues, referring to the Hungarian-American actor who played the role in the 1931 film.

“Add to this that Jeffrey lives in a vast house alone, one can picture him sleeping in damp earth.”

Trump is suing the Wall Street Journal for defamation over reports that he sent his own birthday letter to Epstein.