Chris Pratt has defended his wife’s cousin, RFK Jr.’s controversial policies, acknowledging that while he doesn’t agree with all of them, there are “certain things that would be good to have.”

Pratt, who’s been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, 35, since 2019, discussed his relationship with Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary on Monday’s episode of Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast.

“I’ve spent a number of occasions hanging with him [in a] strictly family dinner kind of vibe,” Pratt said. “I really got along with him well and think he’s great. He’s funny, he’s wonderful. I love him.”

When it comes to the negative media attention Kennedy attracts, the Jurassic World star, 46, noted that “in politics, you inherit enemies.”

“And when you jump on the bandwagon with the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible,” he explained. “So I don’t know what to believe [about his reported policies]. It’s not like I say to Bobby, ‘Let’s talk about this’ while we’re playing cards or having fun or having dinner. I’m not going to pick his brain to find out exactly which of those things are true. I just assume that none of them are? For the most part, I wish him well.

Chris Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is a cousin of RFK Jr. ( Getty )

“There are certain things [that RFK Jr.] oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way,” Pratt continued, identifying some of the policies he agrees with, “like getting terrible toxic stuff out of our kids’ food.”

“I think that’s a great thing. If you just do that, that’s amazing,” he said. Much of Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy” initiative has targeted ultra-processed foods and petroleum-based synthetic food dyes, which he’s labeled as “toxic” and “dangerous to our children’s health and development.” He’s also an outspoken vaccine critic, previously promoting conspiracies that childhood vaccines cause autism.

“I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d be having an allergic reaction to,” Pratt said. “To be like, ‘Oh, well, if they do it, I don’t want it to happen. I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal myself!’ Be reasonable here. There’s certain things that would be a good thing to have. I want them all to be successful.”

Pratt’s wife, Schwarzenegger, is the daughter of Maria Shriver, whose mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, was a sister of Kennedy’s lawyer father, former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.