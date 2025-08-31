Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Trump claps back after weekend of speculation about his health: ‘Never felt better in my life’

Trump was seen en route to his golf course in Virginia on Saturday

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Sunday 31 August 2025 19:32 EDT
Comments
President Donald Trump prepares to golf in Virginia on Saturday. Rumors about his health spread on social media this week
President Donald Trump prepares to golf in Virginia on Saturday. Rumors about his health spread on social media this week (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump has responded to speculation about his health in a post on Truth Social.

“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE,” the president wrote, linking back to a Truth Social post from another user making disparaging comments about former President Joe Biden’s health, before adding the “media freaks out if Trump disappears for 24 hours.”

Unfounded rumors swirled on social media this week about the president’s health. Conspiracy theorists pointed to the fact that Trump hadn’t been seen publicly since his Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and had a clear weekend schedule.

Others also cited Vice President JD Vance’s Thursday interview with USA Today, in which he said he’s ready to assume the presidency if a “terrible tragedy” occurred. In that same interview, Vance also noted Trump was in “incredibly good health.”

Questions about the president’s health were among the top Google searches at noon on Saturday, while “Where is Donald Trump” was trending on X, Forbes reports.

Trump put an end to the speculation as he was photographed while heading to his Virginia golf course on Saturday
Trump put an end to the speculation as he was photographed while heading to his Virginia golf course on Saturday (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

However, Trump was spotted again on Saturday en route to his Virginia golf course.

In the same Truth Social post, Trump also declared Washington, D.C. a “crime free zone.” Trump deployed the National Guard to the nation’s capital this month, claiming he did so in response to a “crime emergency.” Violent crime has been declining in D.C. since 2023.

Trump has been especially active on Truth Social in the last 24 hours, sharing dozens of posts, including more declarations that D.C. is now safe and a call to end mail-in voting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in