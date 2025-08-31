Trump claps back after weekend of speculation about his health: ‘Never felt better in my life’
Trump was seen en route to his golf course in Virginia on Saturday
President Donald Trump has responded to speculation about his health in a post on Truth Social.
“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE,” the president wrote, linking back to a Truth Social post from another user making disparaging comments about former President Joe Biden’s health, before adding the “media freaks out if Trump disappears for 24 hours.”
Unfounded rumors swirled on social media this week about the president’s health. Conspiracy theorists pointed to the fact that Trump hadn’t been seen publicly since his Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and had a clear weekend schedule.
Others also cited Vice President JD Vance’s Thursday interview with USA Today, in which he said he’s ready to assume the presidency if a “terrible tragedy” occurred. In that same interview, Vance also noted Trump was in “incredibly good health.”
Questions about the president’s health were among the top Google searches at noon on Saturday, while “Where is Donald Trump” was trending on X, Forbes reports.
However, Trump was spotted again on Saturday en route to his Virginia golf course.
In the same Truth Social post, Trump also declared Washington, D.C. a “crime free zone.” Trump deployed the National Guard to the nation’s capital this month, claiming he did so in response to a “crime emergency.” Violent crime has been declining in D.C. since 2023.
Trump has been especially active on Truth Social in the last 24 hours, sharing dozens of posts, including more declarations that D.C. is now safe and a call to end mail-in voting.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments