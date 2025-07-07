Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas natives Matthew McConaughey and Hilary Duff are leading celebrity tributes to those who have died — and those still missing — amid the catastrophic flash floods that battered the state last week.

McConaughey, 55, who was born and raised in the Lone Star State, addressed the horrific weather disaster that has left 82 people dead so far, including more than two dozen girls and counselors from a Christian summer camp for girls.

“At least 70 lives have been lost, many more unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting — inside and out,” the Interstellar star wrote Sunday on X.

“If you’re able, please lend a helping hand where and how you can. It’s gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain, and the chaos need the steady hand of a neighbor,” McConaughey said. “Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet.”

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Duff, originally from Houston, showed her support in an Instagram statement.

open image in gallery Texas natives Matthew McConaughey and Hilary Duff have led celebrity tributes to Texas flood victims ( Getty )

“Heartbroken doesn’t begin to cover it. Consumed. Obsessed. Praying for even a shred of a miracle — to find a child alive in the wake of this boundless disaster,” the Lizzie McGuire alum began.

“Tears fall every time I imagine one of these families receiving bad news... waiting... or entire families lost. Just gone. It’s too much to comprehend,” she continued. “Beautiful Texas, I love you. To all the boots on the ground — I love you. To those facing tremendous, impossible loss — we are looking at your beautiful faces, embossing them in our minds. We will remember them. Bright lights, gone far too soon.”

Recalling her “barefoot summers at camp in the Texas Hill Country,” Duff added: “It imprints on your soul. It changes your identity. It’s a realm of true magic. You could never imagine an ending this tragic.”

Colombian pop superstar Shakira, who had performed in San Antonio on Saturday, addressed the devastation on X that evening.

“Dear San Antonio, Our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood in Central Texas,” she said, noting that she will be “donating a portion of tonight’s show proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who are providing disaster relief to the families impacted.”

She further invited fans to join her in donating, emphasizing, “Your help is important and appreciated.”

Eva Longoria, who originally hails from Corpus Christi, Texas, said her heart was “heavy” for “all the flood victims in Texas.”

open image in gallery Eva Longoria, from Corpus Christi, Texas, said her heart was ‘heavy’ for ‘all the flood victims in Texa’ ( PA Archive )

“[It’s] unbelievable, the flooding, and the camp that was affected. I know so many families that have been going to those camps for years,” the Desperate Housewives actor said in an Instagram video posted Sunday.

“So sending my prayers to those families and communities. I’m so far away, so it feels harder when you’re not close to do more,” Longoria said.

open image in gallery Khloé Kardashian shared her prayers with the Texas flood victims ( khloekardashian/Instagram )

Reality star Khloé Kardashian also paid her respects to the victims in an Instagram Story.

“I can’t stop thinking about the families in Texas and the overwhelming pain they’re going through right now,” the mom of two wrote. “As a mother, this kind of tragedy hits in a place words can’t reach. The loss of those sweet, innocent children is something I can’t fully process. There are just no words for this.”

On Thursday, heavy rainfall in western Kerr County caused the Guadalupe River to swell, leading to unexpected flash floods that wiped out trees and entire houses.

Rescue efforts were still in full force Monday as emergency crews raced to find dozens of missing people, with hundreds of local and state responders, dive teams, helicopters, drones, and even volunteers on horseback combing the area.

State officials have since warned central Texas civilians to brace for additional rainfall.