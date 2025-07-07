Texas flooding latest: Desperate search for survivors continues after 82 die as officials prepare for ‘wall of water’ storm
Rescue teams are still searching for 10 children and one camp counselor missing from a girls’ summer camp
A desperate search for at least 10 children campers continued into Sunday, after devastating floods killed at least 82 people in central Texas.
The group of girls and one counselor are missing from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp along the Guadalupe River that was ravaged by the floods, officials said.
At least four girls missing from the summer camp were found dead. At least 28 children were killed in what Texas GOP Congressman Chip Roy called a “once-in-a-century flood.”
Two girls — 13-year-old Blair and 11-year-old Brooke — were among those killed by the floods, their father told CNN on Saturday night. Harber said Blair “was a gifted student and had a generous, kind heart,” and described Brooke as “like a light in any room, people gravitated to her”.
The unexpected flash flooding struck on Friday after torrential rain along the Guadalupe River. The destructive force of the fast-rising waters just before dawn on Friday washed out homes and swept away vehicles.
Rescue efforts continue after 70 died in floods after 'wall of water' threatens area
Three days after flash floods first ravaged south-central Texas and claimed more than 70 lives, local officials are still searching for 10 missing campers as another “wall of water” heads to the area.
Here’s the full story.
At least 70 have died after flooding in Texas - as officials warn ‘wall of water’
Former Camp Mystic camper is now covering the flood aftermath
CNN anchor Pamela Brown attended Camp Mystic 30 years ago — now she’s covering the tragedy.
“That river was the source of so much joy and fun for us,” Brown said on the job.
“To think that that same river is the source of this devastation,” she added. “It’s just hard to wrap my head around.”
Updated death toll
The Associated Press has reported that 82 people have now died after flash floods in central Texas.
10 girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic remains missing.
Everything we know about Texas flooding victims
The identities of the 79 flood victims are still being determined and released to the public. Here’s what we know about the victims so far.
Ariana Baio and Katie Hawkinson have the story.
Texas flood victims: Everything we know
WATCH: Pope Leo offers prayers and condolences to victims of Texas floods
The latest from Kerr County
Search and rescue operations, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
The crews include “hundreds of officers, deputies, and support staff working every aspect of this emergency, along with air, water, K9, and other assets conducting search and rescue,” the office said.
As of Sunday early afternoon, the sheriff’s office said it had recovered 68 deceased in Kerr County: 40 adults and 28 children. Eighteen adults are pending identification, and 10 children also pending identification, the office said.
Ten Camp Mystic campers and one counselor are still missing. “We continue to offer our condolences to those affected, and we are working tirelessly to reunite families,” the sheriff’s office said.
WATCH: Timelapse video shows Texas flash floods turn dry river into deadly rapids in 20 minutes
Central Texas braces for more rainfall after devastating floods
The San Antonio area is now bracing for more heavy rainfall.
“Additional rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are possible with isolated pockets of 10 inches somewhere in the watch area. It is very difficult to pinpoint where exactly the isolated heavy amounts will occur in this pattern,” according to the National Weather Service.
Earlier in the day, Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, warned of a potential “wall of water” heading to the area.
He warned: “Because the ground is already saturated, any rain that falls can be perceived as life-threatening rain.”
President Trump plans to visit Texas 'probably' on Friday
The president said he plans to visit Texas “probably on Friday.”
Asked about visiting the flood-ravaged state, Trump told reporters on Sunday: “Probably on Friday. We wanted to leave a little time. I would have done it today, but we'd just be in their way.”
Earlier on Sunday, the president announced he had signed a major disaster declaration for the state. “These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing,” he wrote on Truth Social Sunday morning.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments