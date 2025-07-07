Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texas camp hit hard by catastrophic flooding has spoken out about the “unimaginable tragedy” of losing 27 of its campers.

“Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe river,” an online statement read. “Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly.”

Local officials are still searching for the missing three days after flash floods first smashed into south-central Texas, claiming at least 82 lives. The floods hit Kerr County and its surrounding areas at the start of the holiday weekend, leaving locals, campers, and July 4th visitors swept up in the catastrophic floods.

open image in gallery Military personnel carry a camp trunk salvaged downriver from Camp Mystic, which has reported that 27 of its campers and counselors remain missing ( AP )

Rescue efforts were still in full force Sunday and into Monday as emergency crews raced against the clock to find the missing girls from Camp Mystic.

In its statement the camp added that “extensive resources” had been deployed to find its missing campers and counselors.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level,” the statement read. “We ask for your continued prayers, respect and privacy for each of our families affected. May the Lord continue to wrap His presence around all of us.”

Established in 1962, Camp Mystic is a private Christian summer camp for girls that is located on the banks of the Guadalupe River and 18 miles northwest of Kerrville.

open image in gallery On Sunday, people look through belongings in a camp trunk at Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area ( AP )

open image in gallery Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the camp, saying that it ‘horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I’ve seen in any natural disaster’ after visiting Camp Mystic on Saturday ( AP )

On Saturday Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the camp, saying that it “horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I’ve seen in any natural disaster.”

“The height the rushing water reached to the top of cabins was shocking,” he wrote on X, before vowing: “We won’t stop until we find every girl who was in those cabins.”

Despite the devastation, the region is bracing for yet more heavy rainfall on Monday, which may complicate ongoing search efforts.

There are reports of an additional “wall of water” heading toward Kerr County, Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said at a Sunday afternoon press conference.