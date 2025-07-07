‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Texas camp speaks out after 27 campers and counselors die in flooding
‘We ask for your continued prayers, respect and privacy for each of our families affected’ a statement from the camp read
A Texas camp hit hard by catastrophic flooding has spoken out about the “unimaginable tragedy” of losing 27 of its campers.
“Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe river,” an online statement read. “Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly.”
Local officials are still searching for the missing three days after flash floods first smashed into south-central Texas, claiming at least 82 lives. The floods hit Kerr County and its surrounding areas at the start of the holiday weekend, leaving locals, campers, and July 4th visitors swept up in the catastrophic floods.
Rescue efforts were still in full force Sunday and into Monday as emergency crews raced against the clock to find the missing girls from Camp Mystic.
In its statement the camp added that “extensive resources” had been deployed to find its missing campers and counselors.
“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level,” the statement read. “We ask for your continued prayers, respect and privacy for each of our families affected. May the Lord continue to wrap His presence around all of us.”
Established in 1962, Camp Mystic is a private Christian summer camp for girls that is located on the banks of the Guadalupe River and 18 miles northwest of Kerrville.
On Saturday Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the camp, saying that it “horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I’ve seen in any natural disaster.”
“The height the rushing water reached to the top of cabins was shocking,” he wrote on X, before vowing: “We won’t stop until we find every girl who was in those cabins.”
Despite the devastation, the region is bracing for yet more heavy rainfall on Monday, which may complicate ongoing search efforts.
There are reports of an additional “wall of water” heading toward Kerr County, Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said at a Sunday afternoon press conference.
