Everything we know about Texas flooding victims: Girl ‘living her best life’ at camp and man who saved his family
The devastating Texas floods have killed at least 43 people, including 15 children and 28 adults
Devastating floods that swept Central Texas over the weekend have killed at least 51 people, including 15 children.
Unexpected torrential downpours struck the region on Friday evening, causing the Guadalupe River to rapidly rise and flood the surrounding area. The flooding destroyed homes, swept away vehicles and devastated Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp situated on the banks of the river.
There are still 27 children missing from the camp as of Saturday afternoon.
The identities of the victims are still being determined and released to the public. Here’s what we know about the victims so far.
Renee Smajstrla
Eight-year-old Renee Smajstrla was at Camp Mystic, the all-girls summer camp near the Guadalupe River, her uncle confirmed in a Facebook post.
Smajstrla was one of the 27 campers unaccounted for after the devastating floods, Shawn Salta said in the post.
“Renee has been found and while not the outcome we prayed for, the social media outreach likely assisted the first responders in helping to identify her so quickly,” Salta wrote. “We are thankful she was with her friends and having the time of her life, as evidenced by this picture from yesterday. She will forever be living her best life at Camp Mystic.”
Sarah Marsh
Sarah Marsh, an eight-year-old girl from Mountain Brook, Alabama, was killed in the devastating floods while at Camp Mystic.
Debbie Ford Marsh, the grandmother of Sarah, confirmed the young girl’s death in a now-private Facebook post.
“We will always feel blessed to have had this beautiful spunky ray of light in our lives,” Marsh wrote. “She will live on in our hearts forever!”
Janie Hunt
Janie Hunt, a nine-year-old Camp Mystic camper, died in the catastrophic flooding, her mother told CNN.
Lila Bonner
Nine-year-old Lila Bonner of Dallas died in the floods while attending Camp Mystic.
“In the midst of our unimaginable grief, we ask for privacy and are unable to confirm any details at this time. We ache with all who loved her,” the Bonner family said in a statement to NBC5.
Jane Ragsdale
Jane Ragsdale, the director of Heart O’ the Hills camp in Kerr County, is among the victims killed in the floods, a close friend confirmed on Facebook.
“Jane was more than the beloved Director of Heart O’ the Hills. She was a legend in the camp community shaping generations of campers, staff, and leaders through her unwavering belief in the power of camp to change lives,” Dani Shaw wrote on Facebook.
“She modeled the highest standards of care, character, and connection.”
Julian Ryan
Julian Ryan, 27, died in the floods while saving his family from the rushing water, according to a GoFundMe launched to support his family.
“Julian, his fiancé, kids, and mother were awakened when water came rushing into their home,” the GoFundMe reads. “Julian jumped into action to protect and save his family and get them to safety.”
“Julian gave his life for his family, passing as a true hero,” the GoFundMe continues. “While his family is eternally grateful for his sacrifice, they are shattered by their loss.”
Katheryn Eads
Katheryn Eads died in the floods, while her husband Brian survived, her family told The Washington Post.
She previously worked at Olive Branch Counseling and Training.
“Katheryn was a hope and a light to all who knew her,” the company’s owner told the Post. “A daughter, a wife, a mother, grandmother, friend and colleague. She was a stellar counselor and professor and she simply just made everything better. Katheryn was changing lives.”
Blair and Brooke Harber
Two sisters — 13-year-old Blair and 11-year-old Brooke — were killed by the floods in Kerr County, their father told CNN on Saturday night.
Harber described Blair as “a gifted student” who had “a generous, kind heart.” Harber said that Brooke was “like a light in any room, people gravitated to her and she made them laugh and enjoy the moment.”
The sisters were not attending Camp Mystic, their father added.
