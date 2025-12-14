Sydney Sweeney addresses the ‘question on everybody’s mind’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sydney Sweeney has revealed the truth about her breasts.

The actor, 28, was confronted with a direct question about plastic surgery from her The Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried, 40, during a Vanity Fair lie detector test published Thursday.

“There’s been a question on everybody’s minds recently, and I just have to ask, are your boobs real?” Seyfried asked during the segment. Sweeney laughed in response and answered: “Yes. I’ve never gotten any work done anywhere.”

The lie detector examiner confirmed that the Christy star’s answer was “truthful.” Seyfried then asked Sweeney if she could “touch” her breasts, to which Sweeney jokingly agreed.

Sweeney previously revealed that she had considered getting a breast reduction as a teenager because she was insecure about her curves.

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney has confirmed she has never gotten plastic surgery ( AP )

open image in gallery Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney underwent lie detector tests for ‘Vanity Fair’ on their press tour for ‘The Housemaid’ ( Getty Images )

“When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were and I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller,” she told Glamour UK in October 2024.

She went on to say that her mom persuaded her not to go through with the surgery because she would “regret it in college.”

“And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends,” Sweeney told the outlet about her breasts at the time. She encouraged anyone struggling with the same insecurities to “flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them.”

Sweeney recently opened up about pressure to alter her appearance while working in Hollywood after someone advised her to “fix” her face and consider getting Botox at the age of 16.

“I have very strong eyebrow muscles,” she told Variety in October, proving her point by furrowing her eyebrows. “And I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!”

The Anyone But You actor went on to speak about her natural approach when it comes to cosmetic surgery: “I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully.”

Sweeney went on to address people who make side-by-side comparisons to pictures of herself when she was younger.

“It’s really funny. I’ll see things online like ‘comparison pictures’. I’m like, ‘I’m 12 in that photo. Of course I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now and I’m 15 years older,’” she said at the time.