Actor Sydney Sweeney has said she would "have more fun as James Bond" than playing a Bond Girl, in response to speculation linking her to the iconic spy franchise.

No cast has been announced for the next Bond film, but Sweeney, 28, has been linked to a part in the next movie, which Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct.

“I can’t… I don’t know… to be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumours,” the Anyone But You star told Variety.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it," she added.

However, if she were to be cast in the film, Sweeney thinks she’d have fun in the lead role, instead of a supporting character. "Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond,” she joked.

Sweeney, who rose to significant fame playing Cassie in the teen drama Euphoria, also opened up about the intense pressures within the film industry.

She recounted being advised to "fix" her face and consider Botox at the tender age of 16.

“I have very strong eyebrow muscles,” she told the publication as she proved her point by furrowing her eyebrows. “And I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!”

The Madame Web star continued, recalling another audition horror story in which she was reading a scene “and the casting director is eating a bag of chips, and I’m like, ‘You’re not paying attention at all.’”

Discussing cosmetic surgery, Sweeney affirmed her natural approach. "I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully," she explained. "It’s really funny. I’ll see things online like ‘comparison pictures’. I’m like, ‘I’m 12 in that photo. Of course I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now and I’m 15 years older’."

She concluded by reflecting on the challenges of asserting oneself in the acting world: "Being an actress, it’s a lot harder to stand in the room and demand your worth and for people to look at you and value you. I have to remind myself like, ‘Hey, Syd, you’re actually powerful. Stand up a little taller.’"

The search for Daniel Craig’s successor, following his final portrayal of the character in 2021’s No Time To Die, continues to fuel widespread rumours.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is set to write the script for the upcoming movie. The film will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman through Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films.