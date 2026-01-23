Sinners makes Oscars history with record number of nominations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s inventive vampire horror film, has made Oscars history with a staggering 16 nominations.

The film — starring Michael B. Jordan as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return home in an attempt to leave their troubled past behind, only to find an even greater evil awaiting them — earned nods in several major categories. These include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Lead Actor (Jordan), Best Supporting Actor (British actor Delroy Lindo), and Best Supporting Actress (British-Nigerian actor Wunmi Mosaku).

Prior to Thursday, no film had ever received more than 14 nominations — a record shared by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016).

Sinners, which also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Omar Benson Miller, Jayme Lawson and Li Jun Li, was released in April 2025 to widespread critical acclaim. The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey boldly declared the genre-mashing period thriller “deserves to be a global sensation” in her four-star review.

And a sensation it has undeniably become. In addition to the major categories, it will also compete for Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Casting, a new competitive award.

open image in gallery Michael B. Jordan earned his first Oscar nomination for his lead performance in ‘Sinners’ ( Warner Bros )

Other films to earn multiple nods this year include Paul Thomas Anderson’s caper One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, which landed 13 nominations. Guillermo del Toro’s take on Frankenstein, Joachim Trier’s family drama Sentimental Value, and Josh Safdie’s ping pong drama Marty Supreme earned nine apiece, while Chloé Zhao’s Shakespearean drama Hamnet secured eight including one for Irish actor Jessie Buckley who plays Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway, historically known as Anne. She is widely considered the frontrunner having already secured a string of trophies including the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award. The film is an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel about the family life of the Bard and the death of his young son.

One of the biggest surprises of the morning was Brad Pitt’s F1 blockbuster scoring a nod for Best Picture.

open image in gallery Lewis Pullman and Oscar winner Danielle Brooks announced the 2026 Academy Award nominations ( Reuters )

This year’s nominees diverged notably from the 2026 Golden Globes selections, long regarded as a bellwether for the eventual winners. While the latter recognized a variety of films, including Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good, the UFC fighter Mark Kerr biopic The Smashing Machine, and Park Chan-wook’s South Korean comedy thriller No Other Choice, the Oscars shut them all out, instead favoring a much narrower slate of contenders.

The 98th Academy Awards, taking place Sunday, March 16, will welcome back late-night funnyman Conan O’Brien to host. The ceremony will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.