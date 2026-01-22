Full list of Oscar 2026 nominations — updating live
Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman are announcing this year’s Oscar nominees
The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards are soon to be announced, marking the start of the final stretch of Hollywood’s awards season. The shortlist recognizes films released in 2025, with contenders spanning prestige dramas, studio blockbusters and international titles.
Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman are revealing the nominations live on ABC’s Good Morning America, as well as the Oscars YouTube channel, at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET).
The nominations come hot on the heels of the Golden Globe Awards, which saw Paul Thomas Anderson’s caper One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and Chloé Zhao’s Shakespeare drama Hamnet, led by Jessie Buckley, both pick up major wins.
Attention will then turn to the Oscars ceremony itself, which takes place on Sunday, 15 March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Comedian Conan O’Brien is set to return as host for a second consecutive year, following a broadly well-received debut.
This year also introduces a new competitive award, Best Casting, expanding the total number of Oscars presented to 24. The category aims to recognise the creative contribution of casting directors, marking the first new Oscar category added in more than two decades.
While One Battle After Another is expected by many to lead the field, Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror Sinners — starring Michael B. Jordan as twins — could well steal the show with nominations in a raft of categories.
Follow along below for the full list of nominees — updating live.
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Original Screenplay
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Animated Short Film
Best Live Action Short Film
Best Documentary Feature Film
Best Documentary Short Film
Best International Feature Film
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
Best Production Design
Best Cinematography
Best Film Editing
Best Sound
Best Visual Effects
Best Costume Design
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Casting (new category)
