Full list of Oscar 2026 nominations — updating live

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards are soon to be announced, marking the start of the final stretch of Hollywood’s awards season. The shortlist recognizes films released in 2025, with contenders spanning prestige dramas, studio blockbusters and international titles.

Actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman are revealing the nominations live on ABC’s Good Morning America, as well as the Oscars YouTube channel, at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET).

The nominations come hot on the heels of the Golden Globe Awards, which saw Paul Thomas Anderson’s caper One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and Chloé Zhao’s Shakespeare drama Hamnet, led by Jessie Buckley, both pick up major wins.

Attention will then turn to the Oscars ceremony itself, which takes place on Sunday, 15 March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Comedian Conan O’Brien is set to return as host for a second consecutive year, following a broadly well-received debut.

Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley are expected to be among this year’s nominees for their roles in ‘Sinners’ and ‘Hamnet’, respectively
Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley are expected to be among this year’s nominees for their roles in ‘Sinners’ and ‘Hamnet’, respectively (Warner Bros/Focus Features)

This year also introduces a new competitive award, Best Casting, expanding the total number of Oscars presented to 24. The category aims to recognise the creative contribution of casting directors, marking the first new Oscar category added in more than two decades.

While One Battle After Another is expected by many to lead the field, Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror Sinnersstarring Michael B. Jordan as twins — could well steal the show with nominations in a raft of categories.

Follow along below for the full list of nominees — updating live.

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Animated Short Film

Best Live Action Short Film

Best Documentary Feature Film

Best Documentary Short Film

Best International Feature Film

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

Best Production Design

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Casting (new category)

