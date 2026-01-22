Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Where to watch Sinners as Michael B Jordan film makes Oscars history

Trailer for new Michael B. Jordan vampire film Sinners
  • Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s inventive vampire horror film, has made Oscars history with a jaw-dropping 16 nominations.
  • Set in 1932 in the American South, Michael B. Jordan plays criminal twin brothers who return to their hometown in the Jim Crow South for a night of drinking and music where they are confronted by a supernatural evil.
  • The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote in a four-star review that Sinners feels like “some kind of final stand for original ideas”, adding: “One can only hope audiences recognise its bounty of riches.”
  • Sinners is available to watch right now on Sky Cinema and NOW TV (with entertainment package) or can be rented or purchased on Prime Video.
  • The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 15 March, with Conan O’Brien confirmed as the host.
In full

