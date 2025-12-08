Sigourney Weaver shares why Avatar: Fire and Ash is ‘the best job I’ve ever had’
The 76-year-old actor plays a 14-year-old character named Kiri in the sci-fi franchise
Sigourney Weaver has raved about working on James Cameron’s newest Avatar installment.
The Oscar-nominated performer, 76, is no stranger to working with Cameron after leading his iconic 1986 Alien sequel Aliens, but she explained on Good Morning America why playing Kiri, a 14-year-old Na’vi who was first introduced in Avatar’s 2022 sequel, has been her favorite project yet.
Weaver said she was able to trust her instincts on-set thanks to Cameron’s encouraging leadership while she played the teenaged character in Avatar: Fire and Ash.
“Because I think of the way [Cameron] works, it’s so liberating that I sort of just get out of her way,” Weaver said on the ABC show Monday.
“It’s really the best job I think I’ve ever had.”
The actor said that the new movie, out in theaters December 19, gives the audience the most visceral experience with the world of Pandora yet.
Echoing Cameron’s previous statements that Fire and Ash has “heart-wrenching heartbreak,” Weaver said the new movie is an emotional and “intimate” experience.
“You find the Sully family, having lost their oldest son, coping with grief, each person in their own way, in the midst of war, and living as a mixed-race family in a very prejudiced world,” she explained on GMA.
“So I found it so incredibly moving,” she said, “I’m a little speechless when I think of it.”
The anticipation for the new movie has built up over the year as the movie is set to see stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Kate Winslet reprise their roles in the science-fiction universe.
Although the movie does not come out for another week, it was announced Monday that Fire and Ash is already nominated for the Golden Globes category of cinematic and box office achievement, a category meant to celebrate box office success. The movie is eligible for the award due to its projected success at the box office.
It is safe to say the third installment in the franchise will perform well in theaters due to its first two blockbuster films in the series. 2009’s Avatar still holds the title of the highest-grossing movie in history with $2.9 billion worldwide. Its 2022 sequel Avatar: The Way of Water went on to bring in $2.3 billion.
Cameron joked that if the movie does not do well enough to make the expected fourth and fifth sequels, he will write a book to tie up the unresolved storylines.
