Avatar: Fire and Ash collects early rave reviews as James Cameron warns third movie has ‘Titanic-level heartbreak’
The third installment will hit theaters December 19
The first reactions to the third installment of James Cameron’s epic Avatar franchise are in, and film critics are praising the new movie as the “ultimate cinematic spectacle.”
Official reviews for Avatar: Fire and Ash are still embargoed until closer to the movie’s December 19 theatrical release; however, critics were allowed to share their impressions from the film's press-only premiere on social media. As fans of the multi-billion dollar saga got their first taste of the new film through those early reviews, Cameron himself has teased what is to come in the third trip to Pandora.
The legendary filmmaker, best known for directing blockbuster hits like Avatar and Titanic, said at the film’s Los Angeles premiere that theatergoers might want to bring tissues to see the new sci-fi flick. Cameron, 71, told Extra: “You’re going to see a depth of emotion and of heartbreak, heart-wrenching heartbreak in this movie like you haven’t seen since Titanic. And I’m serious about that.”
The third installment is following in giant footsteps as 2009’s Avatar still holds the title of the highest-grossing movie in history with $2.9 billion worldwide. Its 2022 sequel The Way of Water was another success, bringing in $2.3 billion. Now, with stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet reprising their roles, first reactions to Fire and Ash suggest that the installment will bring another box office hit to the series.
“I may not be the biggest Avatar superfan, but [Avatar: Fire and Ash] proves once again that James Cameron can and will always deliver the ultimate cinematic spectacle, pushing visuals and emotion to new heights and redefining what a true blockbuster feels like. It’s bold, immersive, unforgettable, and driven by sheer ambition,” critic Sean Tajipour wrote on X.
Fellow critic Erik Davis wrote: “James Cameron’s AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH is a phenomenal moviegoing experience. It’s the biggest of the three — action-packed, visually jaw-dropping and rich with themes of family, legacy and survival. The way it weaves fire, water, air and land into every nook and cranny of the film is kind of remarkable. This is pure blockbuster filmmaking at its finest.”
Film writer Jonathan Sim insisted that Fire and Ash is “the best Avatar movie,” writing: “James Cameron crafts an action-packed spectacle filled with wonder and delight. A phenomenal cinematic experience with epic, breathtaking action sequences grounded in emotion and character.”
Cameron himself said he expects the new movie to make money, but that if it does not earn enough at the box office for Disney to say yes to the fourth and fifth movies in the franchise, he will write a book to wrap up the series. The plan is for two more Avatar films to be released after Fire and Ash in 2029 and 2031.
Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters December 19.
