Sigourney Weaver says she’s too scared to watch Alien: Earth by herself

Sigourney Weaver has said that despite starring in numerous Alien movies, she’s still scared of the horrifying sci-fi creatures.

The 75-year-old, who is best known for playing hero Ellen Ripley in the first four Alien films, explained that while she’s enjoying the new FX series Alien: Earth, she has to watch it with her husband.

Weaver joked that she’s watching the show like a “real person” and wasn’t sent screeners before it aired.

“I have to make a date with my husband because I don't want to see it by myself in case one of those things comes out of the screen,” she told Collider. “So we have to set it up. So I'm behind seeing it, but the ones I've seen are fascinating."

Alien: Earth is set after the events of Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017) and directly before Alien, Ridley Scott’s 1979 original that kicked off the franchise.

The new show is set in the year 2120, after a spaceship bearing alien specimens mysteriously crash-lands on Earth, which five major corporations now govern. One of them, Prodigy, has invented a new technology that can make immortal humanoid robots with human consciousness.

open image in gallery Sigourney Weaver last played Ripley in 1997’s ‘Alien: Resurrection’ ( 20th Century Fox )

The show has been created by Fargo’s Noah Hawley, whose work on Alien: Earth was praised by Weaver.

"I admire Noah's work – Fargo – and I was curious to see what he would do with this world," Weaver said. "And what I admire about it is: It's not alien-centric. It is about what world we will be living in in 100 years. I think the scope of it is so much bigger than an Alien project."

“[It's] much more about our world, what's going to be happening to it, what's going to be important, the role of greed," she added. "It's just exploded some of the themes that have always been part of the Alien series, and I think it's beautifully cast and beautifully done. I can't believe it's television, frankly."

open image in gallery Sydney Chandler in ‘Alien: Earth’ ( Hulu )

Alien: Earth airs weekly in the UK on Star on Disney+ and in the US on Hulu. It stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin and Lily Newmark.