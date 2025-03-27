Sigourney Weaver shares sweet inspiration behind the name of her only child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sigourney Weaver has opened up about the special inspiration behind the name of her only child.

The 75-year-old star of Alien has been married to stage director Jim Thompson since 1984, and the couple have one child, Shar, who was born in 1990.

In 2023, Weaver revealed that Shar, now a professor and author, is non-binary. She has previously called them “absolutely the most important thing to me”.

The actor attended the launch of the Queen’s Reading Room Medal at a reception in Clarence House on Tuesday (25 March). She was joined by Dame Joanna Lumley, Helena Bonham Carter, Adjoa Andoh, Richard E Grant and Jonathan Dimbleby at the star-studded event.

Speaking about her favourite book, she told The Independent: “Charlotte’s Web, it’s so beautifully written. I have the audio book, which I highly recommend. I go back to it every few years.” She explained that the book was so impactful that she had named her child after the lead character.

In the book by E B White, the spider, Charlotte, comes to form a close bond and friendship with Wilbur the pig, ultimately saving his life through her ingenuity.

Explaining the importance of literature on her life, Weaver said: “For me growing up, reading books was my escape. I can’t even imagine my life without having my nose in a book all these years.

open image in gallery Weaver has previously called her daughter the ‘most important thing’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I was in The Tempest here recently, and we had a lot of young people come. But recently things are changing so Shakespeare is no longer being taught in some schools. It broke my heart.

“It’s such an amazing heritage and stories are relevant still. I worry about literacy and what the Queen has done is started so small but it’s taken off because people need books more more than ever.”

open image in gallery Sigourney Weaver meets the Queen ( Getty Images )

Welcoming guests at the reception, the Queen entered with her husband, King Charles III, as she celebrated the “magic of storytelling”. She said the act of reading is not a solitary affair but that its impact “lies in its ability to make a community of anyone who loves to read and who is compelled to write”.

Honouring the UK’s “reading heroes”, the Medal hopes to “recognise those individuals championing books and storytelling in their communities”.