Rachel Zegler apologizes for anti-Trump rant and contributing to ‘negative discourse’

Rachel Zegler has issued an apology for her recent social media outburst, in which she raged against President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters.

Following Trump’s win in the 2024 election, the 23-year-old Snow White star took to Instagram to share her candid reaction. “There is a deep sickness in this country,” she wrote, while also declaring: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

However, Zegler has since backtracked on her original post, admitting that she let her “emotions get the best of me.”

“Hi everyone, I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday (November 14).

“I let my emotions get the best of me,” she continued. “Hatred and anger have caused us to move further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.

open image in gallery ‘May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace,’ Rachel Zegler wrote in an Instagram post the day after the election ( Getty Images )

“This week has been emotional for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own,” Zegler concluded. “I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow.”

The West Side Story actor’s message comes shortly after former Fox News host Megyn Kelly demanded she be fired from Disney’s forthcoming Snow White live-action remake over her anti-Trump tirade.

“Hello, Disney! You’re gonna have to redo your film again because this woman is a pig, and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense,” Kelly said on a recent episode of her SiriusXM radio show.

Her comments were in reference to Disney’s axing of Carano from The Mandalorian, after Carano had shared a social media post that appeared to compare the Republican experience in the US to that of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

open image in gallery ‘I let me emotions get the best of me,’ Zegler said in an apology posted to Instagram ( Rachel Zegler on Instagram )

“She has to go. I’m sorry, Disney, she has to go right now… There’s something wrong with this person,” Kelly added. “Picture this: A Broadway actress who said, ‘F Biden supporters, may Biden and Kamala never know peace.’ That person would be fired so fast it would make your head spin.”

Zegler is currently leading Broadway’s new Romeo + Juliet revival alongside Heartstopper’s Kit Connor.

The production, directed by Tony-winner Sam Gold (Fun Home), is scheduled to run until February 16, 2025, just in time for the release of Disney’s live-action Snow White remake on March 21, 2025.

Zegler’s casting of the titular princess in June 2021 was met with backlash from some people, who decried the idea of a Latina Snow White.

The Colombian-American actor later expressed gratitude for the outrage on a 2023 episode of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, saying she was “so thankful for those moments because they make me feel like solid Teflon.”

“That nothing can hurt anymore because they’ve said the worst that can be said,” Zegler said. “You just say, ‘Thank you so much for this. I have a lot of love in my life, and I’m very thankful.’ We get to do our work and have that speak for itself instead.”