Paul Mescal hints at career shift: ‘I don’t think I can go on doing it as much’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Mescal has indicted that he might start trying to wind down his busy schedule, while confessing that he misses being on stage.

The Irish actor, 29, stars opposite Jessie Buckley in Chloe Zhao’s film adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel Hamnet, which is receiving rave reviews from critics along with plenty of Oscars buzz ahead of its UK and Ireland release date on 9 January.

Meanwhile, Mescal has also been promoting his other film The History of Sound, a wartime love story in which he stars alongside Josh O’Connor.

In a joint interview with O’Connor for The Guardian, Mescal acknowledged that he is five or six years into his career, adding that while he feels “very lucky” he is also learning that “I don’t think I can go on doing it as much”.

Asked if he meant he might start rationing his roles, he responded: “I think so. I’m gonna have to start doing that. For sure.”

He continued: “Rationing doesn’t necessarily mean less. It means learning that films like The History of Sound take more out of the well. You can’t keep going back and expect to consistently deliver something you’re proud of.

“What that rationing looks like, I don’t know. I miss being on stage, so I might have a time when I’m only doing theatre for a couple of years. I also have different priorities in my personal life that I want to attend to.”

open image in gallery Josh O’Connor (left) and Paul Mescal in ‘The History of Sound’ ( Mubi )

Mescal is currently in a relationship with pop singer Gracie Abrams, 26. They were first linked in 2024, then made their red carpet debut as a couple for the History of Sound premiere in June last year.

Abrams had shown her support for Mescal by also attending the premiere for his film Gladiator 2, while he has likewise been spotted at a number of her concerts.

open image in gallery Paul Mescal has said his relationship with Gracie Abrams is 'deeply precious' ( Instagram/@gracieabrams )

In the same interview, O’Connor said he liked his co-star’s rationing idea, stating: “I’m going to take some time off, too.”

“I don’t want to resent the thing I love,” Mescal said, expressing his hope that “nobody gets to see me until 2028”, when he’ll be promoting Sam Mendes’s four feature films about The Beatles.

He is starring as the young Paul McCartney, with Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

The interconnected movies will each tell a distinct story that collectively charts the Fab Four’s rise, relationships, and cultural impact. Due for release in April 2028, the biopics will also feature Mia McKenna-Bruce, Aimee Lou Wood, Saoirse Ronan, and Anna Sawai.