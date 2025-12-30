Beatles biopic star admits to surprising lack of knowledge about iconic band

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Award-winning actress Mia McKenna-Bruce has admitted to a surprising lack of knowledge about The Beatles, confessing she "didn’t know much about" the iconic band prior to securing her role as Sir Ringo Starr’s wife in their highly anticipated cinematic biopics.

The 28-year-old, set to portray Starr’s first wife, Maureen Starkey, in The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, revealed to Tatler magazine that she couldn't even name the band members and initially found their music "wasn't my jam".

The ambitious project, directed by British filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes, will comprise four interconnected films, each telling a distinct story that collectively charts the Fab Four’s rise, relationships, and profound cultural impact. Due for release in April 2028, the biopics will also feature Aimee Lou Wood, Saoirse Ronan, and Anna Sawai.

McKenna-Bruce expressed her relief at finally being able to discuss the role, stating: "Finally, I can talk about it. I’ve known for near-on-a year, but I couldn’t tell my family. I love them all but they have the biggest mouths in the world."

open image in gallery ‘We sang ‘Eleanor Rigby’ and ‘Yellow Submarine‘ at school, but it wasn’t my jam’ says the actor ( Oli Kearon/Tatler Magazine )

Despite her initial unfamiliarity, McKenna-Bruce’s perspective on The Beatles’ music has shifted dramatically since her casting.

Recalling her school days, she said: "We sang ‘Eleanor Rigby’ and ‘Yellow Submarine‘ at school, but it wasn’t my jam." She further recounted a conversation with Martin Freeman on the set of her upcoming Agatha Christie drama: "On Seven Dials, Martin Freeman was asking me to name all the Beatles – I didn’t know. Then he’d ask me, ‘what band was Mick Jagger in?’ I was like, ‘I have no idea, Martin’. Now, I’m like, Oh my God, The Beatles are underrated. This is good. It’s music I’d sit and listen to on the train."

The Beatles, formed in 1960, remain the best-selling musical act of all time, boasting 18 UK number one singles and 16 UK number one albums.

Beyond the Beatles biopics, McKenna-Bruce is also set to star in the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Seven Dials Mystery. In the 1920s-set series, she plays Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent, who finds herself embroiled in a deadly plot after a country house party prank goes awry.

The series, penned by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, also features Bafta-winning actors Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman, alongside Sex Education’s Ed Bluemel, and will be available on Netflix from January 15.

Reflecting on the Christie adaptation, McKenna-Bruce praised its unique approach: "They set out to make something really cool and modern, but also really Agatha Christie-ish in tone – and they really managed it. You want to dive into that world and just have so much fun."

She also spoke warmly of her on-screen mother, Helena Bonham Carter, noting their strong rapport: "We liked to say we were more sisters than mother-daughter. We have the same energy; we’re two very excitable humans."

open image in gallery Mia McKenna-Bruce on the cover of Tatler Magazine ( Oli Kearon/Tatler Magazine )

The How To Have Sex star also opened up about a new chapter in her personal life, having welcomed her first child, Leo, with partner Tom Leach in August 2023, and marrying him the same month. She believes motherhood has significantly impacted her career, fostering a new sense of confidence. "Before – because I look young and have an excitable nature – some people didn’t take me seriously. Now they view me as an adult. Being a mother gives you confidence, because now I have something to fight for. It’s propelled me into having a voice," she explained.

The full interview with Mia McKenna-Bruce can be found in the February issue of Tatler magazine, which is available from January 8.