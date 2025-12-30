Beatles biopic star admits to surprising lack of knowledge about iconic band
Mia McKenna-Bruce says she couldn't even name the band members and that their music ’wasn't my jam’
Award-winning actress Mia McKenna-Bruce has admitted to a surprising lack of knowledge about The Beatles, confessing she "didn’t know much about" the iconic band prior to securing her role as Sir Ringo Starr’s wife in their highly anticipated cinematic biopics.
The 28-year-old, set to portray Starr’s first wife, Maureen Starkey, in The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, revealed to Tatler magazine that she couldn't even name the band members and initially found their music "wasn't my jam".
The ambitious project, directed by British filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes, will comprise four interconnected films, each telling a distinct story that collectively charts the Fab Four’s rise, relationships, and profound cultural impact. Due for release in April 2028, the biopics will also feature Aimee Lou Wood, Saoirse Ronan, and Anna Sawai.
McKenna-Bruce expressed her relief at finally being able to discuss the role, stating: "Finally, I can talk about it. I’ve known for near-on-a year, but I couldn’t tell my family. I love them all but they have the biggest mouths in the world."
Despite her initial unfamiliarity, McKenna-Bruce’s perspective on The Beatles’ music has shifted dramatically since her casting.
Recalling her school days, she said: "We sang ‘Eleanor Rigby’ and ‘Yellow Submarine‘ at school, but it wasn’t my jam." She further recounted a conversation with Martin Freeman on the set of her upcoming Agatha Christie drama: "On Seven Dials, Martin Freeman was asking me to name all the Beatles – I didn’t know. Then he’d ask me, ‘what band was Mick Jagger in?’ I was like, ‘I have no idea, Martin’. Now, I’m like, Oh my God, The Beatles are underrated. This is good. It’s music I’d sit and listen to on the train."
The Beatles, formed in 1960, remain the best-selling musical act of all time, boasting 18 UK number one singles and 16 UK number one albums.
Beyond the Beatles biopics, McKenna-Bruce is also set to star in the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Seven Dials Mystery. In the 1920s-set series, she plays Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent, who finds herself embroiled in a deadly plot after a country house party prank goes awry.
The series, penned by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, also features Bafta-winning actors Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman, alongside Sex Education’s Ed Bluemel, and will be available on Netflix from January 15.
Reflecting on the Christie adaptation, McKenna-Bruce praised its unique approach: "They set out to make something really cool and modern, but also really Agatha Christie-ish in tone – and they really managed it. You want to dive into that world and just have so much fun."
She also spoke warmly of her on-screen mother, Helena Bonham Carter, noting their strong rapport: "We liked to say we were more sisters than mother-daughter. We have the same energy; we’re two very excitable humans."
The How To Have Sex star also opened up about a new chapter in her personal life, having welcomed her first child, Leo, with partner Tom Leach in August 2023, and marrying him the same month. She believes motherhood has significantly impacted her career, fostering a new sense of confidence. "Before – because I look young and have an excitable nature – some people didn’t take me seriously. Now they view me as an adult. Being a mother gives you confidence, because now I have something to fight for. It’s propelled me into having a voice," she explained.
The full interview with Mia McKenna-Bruce can be found in the February issue of Tatler magazine, which is available from January 8.
