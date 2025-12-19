Paddington and Wonka director to helm first Labubu movie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul King, best known for the Paddington films and Wonka, is set to helm a new film for Sony Pictures based on the popular Labubu toy line.

The Chinese-made furry monster toy dolls have become wildly popular as collectible accessories.

Last month, it was announced that Sony had secured the screen rights to develop a film based on the characters.

King will direct the film and produce it with Department M and Wenxin She, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No plot details are known and it is still unclear whether the film will be live-action or animated.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for King and Sony for comment.

open image in gallery Paul King is set to helm a new film based on the Labubu toy line ( AFP via Getty )

King’s previous films include Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017), both of which were warmly received by critics and together grossed more than $500m worldwide.

He later directed Wonka (2023), a prequel exploring the origin story of chocolate inventor Willy Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet, which earned over $600m at the box office.

Labubus were originally created by Hong Kong-born illustrator Kasing Lung in 2015. He created the creatures, inspired by Nordic myths, for his story series The Monsters, which were then turned into plush dolls marketed by the toy company Pop Mart.

Characterised by their rabbit-like ears, large eyes, and menacing-looking teeth, Labubus are commonly sold in “blind boxes” meaning the exact design is chosen at random and remains a mystery until it’s unwrapped.

As well as regular designs, there are so-called “secret edition” Labubus, which are especially rare and sought-after by collectors. These include the “Big Into Energy” series, which was released earlier this spring.

The “blind box” model has created a booming secondary market. Earlier this summer, Labubus were reportedly reselling for over $1,000 each, with a child-sized Labubu selling for about $150,000.

open image in gallery Labubus were originally created by illustrator Kasing Lung in 2015 ( AFP via Getty )

Counterfeit versions, commonly referred to as “Lafufus”, are becoming increasingly common on third-party sites and can be found in corner shops and local supermarkets as well.

Real Labubu dolls have enjoyed a surge in popularity after being shown off by K-pop stars such as Blackpink member Lisa, who in 2024 used them as accessories.

Rihanna has been seen adorning her Louis Vuitton bag with a lychee berry Labubu, and Dua Lipa has also jumped on the trend. Emma Roberts also took to Instagram to open a whole blind box.

In October, PopMart’s executive director Si De said the company intended to leverage Labubu beyond toy sales, with plans for animation, theme parks, content collaborations, and merchandise expansion.

Labubu’s global appeal has already had a significant financial impact, triggering a nearly 200 per cent jump in Pop Mart’s shares this year and briefly making the company more valuable than fellow toy makers Hasbro, Mattel, and Sanrio combined.