Labubus are near impossible to buy – but here’s where you can find them

Fang-toothed, fuzzy and mischievous, the zany, Labubus can be near-impossible to buy. If your kids have been bugging you to buy one, you’ll know that they can be tricky to find.

Despite recent fandom, the Labubu character isn’t new. Designed in 2015 by Hong Kong-born illustrator Kasing Lung, it was part of his collection of characters, The Monsters, inspired by Dutch and Nordic folklore.

Now, with a surge of interest in bag charms, and Labubu charms in particular, the hashtag Labubu has appeared more than 1 million times on TikTok. Earlier this summer, Labubus were reportedly reselling for more than £1,000 each, with a child-sized Labubu selling for more than $150,000.

Mainly sold by the Chinese toy company Pop Mart, the designer toy-turned-fashion-collectables are sold from Pop Mart brick-and-mortar stores, the platform’s online store, and its TikTok live streams (we suggest setting up a notification for the next one).

However, you need to be wary when shopping elsewhere, as counterfeit versions (jokingly referred to as “Lafufus”) are common on third-party sites, and can be found at corner shops and local supermarkets.

Alarmingly, these Lafufus make up 90 per cent of the potentially “dangerous” fake toys coming into the UK. Authorities warn that 75 per cent of these toys fail safety checks for banned chemicals and choking hazards.

Nearly half of the shoppers who have bought these toys have reported issues, from them breaking immediately to more serious safety concerns.

In the United States, the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that they pose a choking hazard for small children, as they’re “small enough for a child to fit the doll in their mouth and block their airway”, and that they can “break apart easily, releasing small pieces that can become choking hazards.” Shoppers have been advised not to buy or use these ‘knock-off’ versions of the doll. Instead, shop with trusted retailers, and be wary of toys being sold at prices that are “too good to be true” prices, said Helen Barnham, deputy director at the Intellectual Property Office.

Despite safety concerns, it’s easy to see the appeal, provided you’re buying the real deal. Leaning into maximalism, they bring a pop of personality and fun to any outfit. Their popularity can be traced back to Lisa from the K-pop band BlackPink. Having shared her Labubu on her Instagram stories, the singer confirmed her love of Pop Mart during a blind unboxing for Vanity Fair, and even referred to Labubu as her “baby” when interviewed for Teen Vogue.

Since then, Rihanna has been seen adorning her Louis Vuitton bag with a lychee berry Labubu, and Dua Lipa has also jumped on the trend. Emma Roberts also took to Instagram to open a whole blind box. Now, the charms can often be seen dangling from Birkins and Miu Miu bags, lending them a fun and colourful twist, though, of course, you don’t need a designer bag to enjoy the trend.

Labubu dolls are often sold in ‘blind boxes’. These contain a toy chosen at random from the series, so you won't know which one you've bought until you open the box. As well as regular designs, there are also so-called ‘secret edition’ Labubus, which are especially rare and sought-after by collectors. The latest is the Big Into Energy series (£17.50, Popmart.com), which dropped this spring. To give you an idea of scale, the toys are around 6in in size (about the same size as an iPhone 17).

Where to buy Labubus in the UK

Labubu figures are available on the Pop Mart platform, but they’re usually sold out. However, if you don’t mind shopping brick-and-mortar, Pop Mart's new flagship has just opened at 262 Oxford Street. The store sells exclusive drops of the collectable Labubu dolls.

When it comes to online shopping, the platform does limited drops, which sell out fast. You can also head to Pop Mart shops or check the retailer’s TikTok shop. It’s definitely worth watching out for Pop Mart’s TikTok live streams, too, as some shoppers have reportedly had more luck bagging their Labubu that way.

It’s not just hanging charms; the brand also makes earphone cases (£14, Popmart.com) and mini bags (£14, Popmart.com), which you can purchase from Popmart.

You might find you have more luck buying the toys at other retailers, such as StockX, Depop, eBay and the Pop Mart store on Amazon. However, remember to be wary of counterfeit versions.

It pays to research the differences between the fakes and the real thing. For instance, collectors suggest looking for signs such as the brightness of the packaging, whether the dolls have a Pop Mart stamp on their foot, the number of teeth the dolls should have (nine), and the presence of a QR code on the back of the packaging, which should take you to the official Pop Mart website.

There are also several Pop Mart shops in the UK, so if you'd rather buy a Labubu in person, you can head to the locations in Manchester, Birmingham, London, and Cambridge. Labubus are also available from Pop Mart’s vending machines, known as Robo Shops, which can be found in London and Reading.

Where to rent Labubus in the UK

With the fashion rental market booming, it’s perhaps no surprise that you can now rent Labubu dolls. You can borrow the bag charms for upwards of £3 a day on platforms such as By Rotation (alongside luxury accessories from the likes of Chanel and Hermès). The trend may not last, so renting a doll for a specific outfit is more cost-effective than buying your own Labubu – you might not be as keen to hang a doll off your bag once summer is over.

Leading rental platform By Rotation has a variety of dolls to rent, starting at £3 a day (Byrotation.com). Hurr has been slower to jump on the trend; at the time of writing, the platform only has one doll to rent (from £22, Hurrcollective.com).

