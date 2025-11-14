Labubu movie reportedly in the works at Sony Pictures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sony Pictures have reportedly signed a deal to develop a Labubu feature film.

The Chinese-made furry monster toy dolls have recently become wildly popular as collectible accessories.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures have bought the screen rights to develop a movie based on the characters. No release date has yet been announced, and no directors or actors are attached at this stage. It has also not yet been confirmed whether the film will be live-action or animation.

The characters were originally created by Hong Kong-born illustrator Kasing Lung. Inspired by Nordic myths, he created the creatures for his story series The Monsters, which were then turned into plush dolls marketed by the toy company Pop Mart.

Characterized by their rabbit-like ears, large eyes, and menacing-looking teeth, Labubus are commonly sold in “blind boxes” meaning the exact design is chosen at random and remains a mystery until it’s unwrapped.

A Labubu plush toy in Shanghai in July 2025 ( Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images )

As well as regular designs, there are also so-called “secret edition” Labubus, which are especially rare and sought-after by collectors. These include the “Big Into Energy” series, which was released earlier this spring.

The “blind box” model has created a booming secondary market. Earlier this summer, Labubus were reportedly reselling for more than $1,000 each, with a child-sized Labubu selling for more than $150,000.

Counterfeit versions (jokingly referred to as “Lafufus”) are common on third-party sites, and can be found at corner shops and local supermarkets.

In the United States, the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that they pose a choking hazard for small children, as they’re “small enough for a child to fit the doll in their mouth and block their airway,” and that they can “break apart easily, releasing small pieces that can become choking hazards.”

Shoppers have been advised not to buy or use these “knock-off” versions of the doll. Instead, shop with trusted retailers, and be wary of toys being sold at prices that are “too good to be true” prices, said Helen Barnham, deputy director at the Intellectual Property Office.

The real Labubu dolls have proved popular with celebrities, and enjoyed a surge in popularity after being shown off by K-pop stars such as Blackpink member Lisa, who in 2024 used them as accessories.

Rihanna has been seen adorning her Louis Vuitton bag with a lychee berry Labubu, and Dua Lipa has also jumped on the trend. Emma Roberts also took to Instagram to open a whole blind box.