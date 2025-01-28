Meryl Streep, 75, cut ‘car-size’ hole in her fence to escape LA fires, nephew says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meryl Streep had to borrow wire cutters to cut a “car-size hole” in her fence so she could flee the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The Oscar-winning actor, 75, was forced to take emergency measures after a tree fell and blocked her driveway, according to her nephew Abe Streep.

Writing in New York magazine, Abe Streep said: “Evacuation mandates were sent across the city. My aunt Meryl Streep received an order to evacuate on January 8, but when she tried to leave, she discovered that a large tree had fallen over in her driveway, blocking her only exit.

“Determined to make it out, she borrowed wire cutters from a neighbor, cut a car-size hole in the fence she shared with the neighbors on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape.”

Elsewhere in the same story, Streep spoke to his aunt’s Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short, 74, who said he gathered up family photo albums before evacuating himself. In the end, his house survived the disaster, and Short said: “I will definitely stay in my home.”

Thousands of Los Angeles residents lost their homes in the Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires, including Anthony Hopkins, Anna Faris, Mandy Moore, Ricki Lake and Eugene Levy.

Meryl Streep attending the 2024 Irish Arts Center Gala in New York in November 2024 ( John Nacion/Getty Images )

Rumors that Streep and Short are dating have circulated since they starred together in the murder mystery comedy show. Last October, the pair were photographed having dinner together in Santa Monica.

They first sparked speculation at the 2024 Golden Globes when they were seen looking cozy next to each other throughout the ceremony. Though rumors swirled immediately after their January interaction, the two were quick to dispel them.

Streep’s representative told People that the two Hollywood legends were “nothing more” than friends.

Shortly after Streep’s representative spoke out, Short chimed in on the subject while speaking on Bill Maher’s podcast, Club Random. According to Short, he and Streep are just “very close friends.”

The Devil Wears Prada actor ended her 40-year marriage with Don Gummer in 2016. Streep and the sculptor, 77, met in 1978 soon after her previous boyfriend tragically passed away from lung cancer. The former couple share four children – Henry Wolf, 44, Mary, 41, Grace, 38, and Louisa Jacobson, 33.

Meanwhile, Short lost his wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman, back in 2010. Short met Dolman in Canada before his days as a regular on Saturday Night Live. He was working on a musical when he met his former wife in 1972. However, at the time, he was dating his castmate Gilda Radner, who happened to also join him on SNL.