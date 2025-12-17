Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothée Chalamet has named his five favourite Brits, which includes one surprising entrant: singer Susan Boyle.

The actor, who is in line for an Oscar nomination for his role in new film Marty Supreme, compiled a list of the five British stars he believes are the greats. Others on the list include Lewis Hamilton and David and Victoria Beckham.

Chalamet also named hip hop artist Fakemink as well as chose Boyle, who shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

After finishing as a runner-up on the ITV competition, Scottish singer Boyle, 64, landed a recording deal and released two albums that reached No 1 in the US.

“She dreamt bigger than any of us,” he said, perhaps referencing Boyle’s rendition of Les Misérables song “I Dreamed a Dream”, which stunned judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan.

He also said the clip of Boyle singing the track, which went viral globally, “was like the advent of YouTube”.

"Who wasn't moved by that?” he said, adding: “I remember that like it was yesterday.”

Chalamet, who is 29, would have been 14 when Boyle was on BGT.

open image in gallery Susan Boyle was a finalist on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ in 2009 – and went on to have a successful recording career ( Getty Images )

Chalamet will next appear on the big screen in Marty Supreme as professional table tennis player Marty Mauser, who won the US men’s singles championships in 1958 and 1960. In The Independent’s five-star review, critic Clarisse Loughrey said the film cements the Dune actor as “one of our greatest talents”.

The film, released on Christmas Day, is directed by Josh Safdie, who made Good Time (2017) and Uncut Gems (2019) with his brother Benny.

This year, Benny released The Smashing Machine, which has also received Oscar buzz for its star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson following a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

Other actors in contention for a Best Actor nomination, alongside Chalamet and Johnson, include Narcos star Wagner Moura for his role in The Secret Agent and Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet in ‘Marty Supreme’ ( A24 )

It would be Chalamet’s third Oscar nod, having received nominations for drama Call Me By Your Name (2017) and Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, which was released in the UK earlier this year.

Marty Supreme will be released in the US on Christmas Day and in the UK on Boxing Day.