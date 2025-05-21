Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle revealed that there has been a “wonderful” development in her recovery from the stroke she suffered three years ago.

The Scottish singer caught the hearts of the nation in 2009 when she competed in the third series of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

She generated one of the show’s biggest viral moments with her rendition of “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables. which spurred her on to international stardom, selling more than 25 million albums worldwide.

While she didn’t win, she only narrowly missed out, coming second place to the dance group Diversity.

After experiencing the major stroke she was told she may never be able to record her singing again. But on Monday evening the national treasure posted a photo of herself to Instagram in a recording studio, doing just that.

“Today was wonderful, emotional, and everything in between,” she said. “I made my return to the recording studio for the first time in six years, something I was told I might never achieve again. But here we are, in my happy place!”

The stroke she suffered in April 2022 left her unable to speak and sing properly, with significant muscular weakness down one side. She had to complete intensive vocal coaching lessons to help restore her speech and singing voice.

She added a special message for her manager, Geraldine, for her support “through everything” and “for helping me get back to where I belong”.

During a surprise appearance on Britain’s Got Talent in 2023, the singer revealed that she had suffered the stroke.

Joining the West End cast of Les Misérables on stage, she said: “It’s extra special for me actually, last April there, I suffered a minor stroke and I thought it’d be crazy to be back on stage and I have done it.”

Susan Boyle ( Getty )

Speaking to STV at the end of 2024, she said: “I had a major stroke, maybe three years ago. I had to fight my way back [...] It’s been hard, I’m not going to pretend otherwise. But it’s given me a hunger to keep going.”

Quipping that you “can’t keep an old woman down”, Susan revealed her busy plans for 2025.

She will make a cameo in Rupert Everett’s next film, for which she’s also contributing a new song. There’s also an upcoming documentary, a drama, and hopefully a new tour.

“My feet won’t touch the ground, really,” she joked, adding that “you can’t keep an old woman down”.