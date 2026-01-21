Kristen Bell returning to host SAG’s Actor Awards for third time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristen Bell is poised to return as the host of the Screen Actors Guild's Actor Awards for an unprecedented third time.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the union behind the annual accolades, confirmed on Wednesday that Bell will emcee the ceremony on 1 March.

Notably, Bell was the inaugural host in 2018 and reprised the role last year, despite the event often proceeding without a dedicated presenter.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Bell said: "I’ve enjoyed hosting the show every time, so it was an easy decision to come back for a third. What I’m most excited for is the fact that I’ll be doing what every actor does best ... sing."

Netflix will once again stream the awards live from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

This year, One Battle After Another leads the nominations with seven nods, including for best ensemble. Other contenders for the guild's top honour include Sinners, Hamnet, Marty Supreme and Frankenstein.

Host Kristen Bell speaks during the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards ( AP Photo/Chris Pizzello )

But the film nominations also had some surprising snubs. While Ariana Grande was nominated for her supporting role in Wicked: For Good, Cynthia Erivo was left out for her performance as the musical’s lead character Elphaba Thropp. Dwayne Johnson was not recognized for starring in The Smashing Machine, and neither George Clooney nor Adam Sandler landed a nomination for their work in Jay Kelly.

Plus, no performances in foreign films were nominated at all — meaning Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value and Brazilian thriller The Secret Agent were forgotten by the guild this year, even though Wagner Moura won the best actor honors at Cannes for the latter.

In the TV categories, Hollywood comedy The Studio scored the most nominations with five, while Netflix’s creepy crime drama Adolescence and Mike White’s popularThe White Lotus each earned four.

Harrison Ford is set to receive the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the prestigious ceremony.

Jon Brockett, the showrunner and executive producer for the awards, welcomed her return, remarking: "Having Kristen return to host feels like welcoming back a member of the family. One you actually want to hang out with."

Bell is also an executive producer on Netflix hit series Nobody Wants This, which aired its season two in 2025 and has been renewed for a forthcoming third season.

The 45-year-old’s other TV credits include The Good Place, Veronica Mars and Parks & Recreation. Her film credits include the Frozen franchise, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Bad Moms.