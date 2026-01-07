SAG Actor Award nominations - full list (updating live)
Formerly known as the SAG Awards, The Actor Awards honor performances in film and TV productions
Nominations for the 2026 Actor Awards, formerly known as the SAG Awards, have been announced.
Abbott Elementary star Janelle James and Heated Rivalry breakout actor Connor Storrie appeared together Wednesday to read out the nominations on Netflix’s YouTube livestream.
Below is the 2026 list of nominees in full.
This article is being updated live.
Television
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Claire Danes - The Beast In Me
- Erin Doherty - Adolescence
- Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
- Christine Tremarco - Adolescence
- Michelle Williams - Dying For Sex
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
- Owen Cooper - Adolescence
- Stephen Graham - Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys - The Beast In Me
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
- Catherine O’Hara - The Studio
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
- Jean Smart - Hacks
- Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
- Seth Rogen - The Studio
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Britt Lower - Severance
- Parker Posey - The White Lotus
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
- Aimee Lee Wood - The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks