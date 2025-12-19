Harrison Ford to receive SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award
Harrison Ford will receive a lifetime achievement award from SAG-AFTRA in March
Harrison Ford is to receive a lifetime achievement award from SAG-AFTRA in March, recognising his six-decade career and global impact.
Sean Astin, the union's president, lauded Ford as "a singular presence in American life; an actor whose iconic characters have shaped world culture."
He added: "We are honoured to celebrate a legend whose impact on our craft is indelible."
The 83-year-old star will accept the Life Achievement Award on March 1 at the 32nd Actor Awards, presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. The ceremony will be streamed live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.
Ford, 83, has numerous iconic roles in a career spanning six decades. He became a global star as Han Solo in the 1977 Star Wars, reprising the role several times as the first film grew into a franchise.
As swashbuckling archaeologist Indiana Jones, he launched another franchise in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark. And he starred in two Blade Runner movies as Rick Deckard, along with a full slate of television roles.
Through the years, Ford has earned numerous accolades, including the Critics' Choice Career Achievement Award (2024), Golden Globes Cecil B DeMille Award (2002), AFI Life Achievement Award (2000) and more.
Expressing his gratitude, Ford stated: "I am deeply honoured to be chosen as this year’s recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me. I’ve spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I’ve always felt grateful to be part of this community."
The SAG-AFTRA life achievement accolade honours an actor who demonstrates the "finest ideals of the acting profession." It also recognises his work on various humanitarian and environmental causes.
Last year’s recipient of the award was Jane Fonda, whose career in acting and activism was also celebrated at the ceremony.
“What we create is empathy. Our job is to understand another human so profoundly that we can touch their souls. We know why they do what they do. We feel their joys and their pains,” said Fonda, whose rousing speech was marred by technical issues.
The honour was first introduced in 1962 with previous winners being notable names like Katherine Hepburn, James Stewart, Paul Newman, Gene Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood, Robert DeNiro and Helen Mirren,
