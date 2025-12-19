Harrison Ford to receive SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harrison Ford is to receive a lifetime achievement award from SAG-AFTRA in March, recognising his six-decade career and global impact.

Sean Astin, the union's president, lauded Ford as "a singular presence in American life; an actor whose iconic characters have shaped world culture."

He added: "We are honoured to celebrate a legend whose impact on our craft is indelible."

The 83-year-old star will accept the Life Achievement Award on March 1 at the 32nd Actor Awards, presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. The ceremony will be streamed live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

open image in gallery Harrison Ford is interviewed at the photo call for the film 'Captain America: A Brave New World’ ( Invision )

Ford, 83, has numerous iconic roles in a career spanning six decades. He became a global star as Han Solo in the 1977 Star Wars, reprising the role several times as the first film grew into a franchise.

As swashbuckling archaeologist Indiana Jones, he launched another franchise in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark. And he starred in two Blade Runner movies as Rick Deckard, along with a full slate of television roles.

Through the years, Ford has earned numerous accolades, including the Critics' Choice Career Achievement Award (2024), Golden Globes Cecil B DeMille Award (2002), AFI Life Achievement Award (2000) and more.

open image in gallery Harrison Ford as Han Solo in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise ( Lucasfilm )

Expressing his gratitude, Ford stated: "I am deeply honoured to be chosen as this year’s recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me. I’ve spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I’ve always felt grateful to be part of this community."

The SAG-AFTRA life achievement accolade honours an actor who demonstrates the "finest ideals of the acting profession." It also recognises his work on various humanitarian and environmental causes.

open image in gallery Harrison Ford as a man on the run in ‘The Fugitive’ ( Warner Bros )

Last year’s recipient of the award was Jane Fonda, whose career in acting and activism was also celebrated at the ceremony.

“What we create is empathy. Our job is to understand another human so profoundly that we can touch their souls. We know why they do what they do. We feel their joys and their pains,” said Fonda, whose rousing speech was marred by technical issues.

The honour was first introduced in 1962 with previous winners being notable names like Katherine Hepburn, James Stewart, Paul Newman, Gene Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood, Robert DeNiro and Helen Mirren,