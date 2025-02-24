Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

2025 SAG Awards host Kristen Bell kicked off Sunday’s ceremony with a musical number inspired by her role in Frozen.

In her opening monologue, she sang a parody of the animated film’s hit song “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” featuring a montage of the unflattering early roles of many of the nominees.

“Do you wanna be an actor? Just get your foot inside the door. Can you scream a lot on Halloween or be a beauty queen or hug a purple dinosaur?” Bell sang as the cameras panned across Jamie Lee Curtis and Selena Gomez.

While some actors in the montage, which also included the likes of Kieran Culkin and Harrison Ford, laughed at clips of their early roles, others shook their heads or covered their faces with their hands.

open image in gallery Kristen Bell sang a parody of ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ at the 2025 SAG Awards ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere in her monologue, Bell paid tribute to the Los Angeles Fire Department in the wake of the devastating LA fires.

“I just want to say everyone in this room, and I do mean everyone, including the camera operators on the side, over here and over here, the writers backstage, the director in the booth, and all of the actors in their seats, everyone started out as a kid in somewhere comma Earth, going to bed and waking up every morning thinking it’s gonna be me,” Bell said.

“So yes, Justin Timberlake owes us all a piece of that song. Look for my email petition. But truly, there are a lot of birthday candles and pennies in fountains across the globe that all hold this shared dream, and that is to be a working artist,” she continued.

open image in gallery Kristen Bell also paid tribute to the Los Angeles Fire Department in the wake of the devastating LA fires, with several firefighters present at the awards. ( Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images )

“And that dream has a backdrop, and it’s called Los Angeles, and it, too, is a very beautiful thing,” Bell said. “The city and the people in it have been put through the wringer, and though this room is full of sparkles and glamor, and also what the kids are calling Riz, the most attractive tables, I need to point out, are right over there,” she added while pointing to a table with members of the LAFD.

Bell was also nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series category this year for her starring role in Netflix’s hit rom-com Nobody Wants This.

Winners are voted on by the thousands of active SAG-AFTRA union members, making it the only major awards show to be determined entirely by actors’ peers.

Jon M. Chu’s hit Wicked musical adaptation led the film nominees with five nods, while FX’s historical drama Shōgun triumphs in the television categories, also with five nods.

Other major film contenders included the Ralph Fiennes-led papal drama Conclave and Netflix’s divisive musical crime-thriller Emilia Pérez, which has faced scrutiny after its star Karla Sofía Gascón’s online history emerged.