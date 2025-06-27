Three young stars in the running to play James Bond in Denis Villeneuve film ‘revealed’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson are reportedly the frontrunners to play James Bond in the new film from Dune director Denis Villeneuve.

It was announced earlier this week that Amazon MGM has recruited the 57-year-old French-Canadian filmmaker, who described himself as “a die-hard Bond fan,” to helm the next installment in the long-running British spy franchise.

Attention now turns to the actor who will assume the mantle of 007 from Daniel Craig, who retired after 2021’s No Time To Die.

According to Variety, Amazon’s preference is to recruit an actor under the age of 30. That rules out previous frontrunners Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is 35, Henry Cavill, who is 42, and Idris Elba, who is 52.

Insiders say the new shortlist is topped by two 29-year-old Englishmen, Spider-Man star Tom Holland and Babygirl’s Harris Dickinson. 28-year-old Saltburn star Jacob Elordi is also in contention, and there is precedent for an Australian to play Bond after George Lazenby took the coveted role for 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson are reportedly in the running for the lead role in Denis Villeneuve's James Bond film ( Getty )

This will be the first Bond film after the franchise changed hands, with Amazon MGM taking full creative control after striking a deal with long-time producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

While the duo still co-own the franchise, creative control of future James Bond productions is now in the hands of the American-owned Amazon, a development that has prompted a lot of concern from fans over potential changes to the beloved British film series.

In a statement on Wednesday, Villeneuve said: “Some of my earliest moviegoing memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory.

“I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Executive producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman added: “Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

The film is not expected to be released until 2028.