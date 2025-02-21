James Bond producers give full creative control to Amazon after 60 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Long-serving James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have announced they are handing over creative control of the iconic franchise to Amazon MGM Studios.

Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman launched the Bond films in 1962 before Broccoli’s daughter and stepson took over. The Broccoli dynasty, cemented in the family’s UK-based production company EON, is responsible for the franchise’s most successful films, including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Skyfall.

On Thursday (20 February), Amazon announced it had forged a new joint venture with Broccoli and Wilson to hand over the James Bond intellectual property rights. While the two will remain co-owners of the franchise, the transaction leaves creative control of all future productions in the hands of Amazon.

The new deal comes amid mounting speculation over the fate of the British spy franchise after Daniel Craig made his final appearance as Bond in 2021’s No Time To Die almost four years ago. The franchise has gone silent in recent years, with no formal plans for the next movie or any recruitment of the next Bond actor.

Wilson said in a statement: “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Broccoli added: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

open image in gallery Barbara Broccoli and step brother Michael G. Wilson pictured in 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement that the company was “honoured to continue this treasured heritage” and is looking forward to the “next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world”.

The news comes after the franchise’s ownership over the 007 rights was challenged by Dubai-based Austrian businessman Josef Kleindienst, who filed several claims over trademark non-use.

Under UK and EU law, a trademark can be challenged if the owner does not commercially exploit it for at least five years.

Kleindienst challenged rights across the variation of the franchise’s monikers, including James Bond Special Agent 007, James Bond 007, James Bond, James Bond: World of Espionage and the famous “Bond, James Bond” line.

open image in gallery Daniel Craig stepped down from 007 role in 2019 ( Getty Images )

After No Time To Die, the franchise has no formal plans in place for the next film, and this gap could beat the record for the longest break between Bond instalments, which currently stands at six years and four months for the wait between 1989’s License to Kill and 1995’s Goldeneye.

Kleindienst, a Bond fan himself, said his legal challenge was motivated by his concerns for the future of the franchise, telling The Guardian that “we fans are disappointed to see and understand how James Bond is being treated”.

It remains unclear whether Kleindienst’s trademark challenge would stand up now that creative control of the franchise has been handed over to Amazon.

It had been rumoured that The Fall Guy actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson had impressed Broccoli during a screen test for the role of the next 007 agent, but this could all change with creative control now in the hands of Amazon.