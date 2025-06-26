Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denis Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond film, Amazon MGM Studios announced.

The Oscar-nominated director, known for the science fiction blockbuster Dune, will be joined by artistic partner and wife Tanya Lapointe as executive producer as well as Amy Pascal and David Heyman as producers.

“Some of my earliest moviegoing memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

“Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker,” said Pascal and Heyman.

This will be the first Bond film after the franchise changed hands with Amazon MGM taking full creative control after striking a deal with long-time producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

open image in gallery Denis Villeneuve, known for the science fiction blockbuster Dune , will direct the next James Bond film ( Warner Bros Pictures Inc )

While the duo still co-own the franchise, creative control of future James Bond productions is now in the hands of the American-owned Amazon, a development that has prompted a lot of concern from fans over potential changes to the beloved British film series.

Earlier in June, a report in Puck claimed Villeneuve was in the running to direct the forthcoming film, along with Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright, Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan, Conclave director Edward Berger, and Paddington’s Paul King.

There has been a lot of speculation about who will take over the role of Bond from Daniel Craig, whose last turn as 007 was in 2021’s No Time to Die. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton are all rumoured to be in the running.

open image in gallery There has been a lot of speculation over who will take over the role of Bond from Daniel Craig ( MGM )

“We are honoured that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond’s next chapter. He is a cinematic master, whose filmography speaks for itself,” Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said of Villeneuve.

“From Blade Runner 2049 to Arrival to the Dune films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and – most importantly – the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters. James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007’s next adventure.”

It was reported last week that production on the next Bond film was underway, and the film was expected to be in cinemas by the end of 2027.