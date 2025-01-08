Jacob Elordi reportedly in talks to replace Paul Mescal in new Ridley Scott thriller

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacob Elordi is reportedly in early negotiations to replace Paul Mescal as the lead of Ridley Scott’s new thriller, The Dog Stars.

The forthcoming movie will be based on Peter Heller’s 2016 post-apocalyptic novel of the same name about a deadly virus that ravages the world, wiping out nearly the entirety of humanity.

While Mescal, 28, had originally been attached to star in the picture, he was forced to withdraw because of scheduling conflicts with Sam Mendes’ four-piece Beatles biopic, according to Variety.

Should the deal go through, it is believed that Elordi, 27, would play a pilot named Hig, one of the few lone survivors who lives in a plane hangar with his dog and a gruff gunman as they try to outlive a dangerous group of scavengers called Reapers.

The Independent has contacted Elordi’s representatives for comment.

Last month, Scott appeared to leak Mescal’s casting in the highly anticipated Beatles project during a Los Angeles screening of his Gladiator sequel, in which the Irish actor stars alongside Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal.

The British filmmaker was in conversation with fellow director Christopher Nolan, who asked him whether audiences could expect to see Mescal in The Dog Stars.

Jacob Elordi is in negotations to replace Paul Mescal in new Ridley Scott movie ( Getty Images )

“Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go,” Scott revealed.

It’s not been confirmed which Beatle the Normal People alum will be portraying, but there is speculation that he’s been cast as Paul McCartney due to their resemblance.

Mescal’s casting revelation came shortly after Beatles drummer Ringo Starr let it slip that Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan was lined up to play him in the film about his life.

Mendes has remained quiet about the casting, although Stranger Things alum Joseph Quinn and Triangle of Sadness actor Harris Dickinson are also rumored to be starring as George Harrison and John Lennon, respectively.

Elordi, meanwhile, has a jam-packed year himself. His hit HBO series Euphoria is finally scheduled to go into production for its long-awaited third season sometime this spring, as is Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation, in which Elordi has been cast opposite fellow Australian Margot Robbie.

The Dog Stars is apparently also eyeing to begin production around the same time, so it’s unknown yet if any of these projects will be delayed to accomodate one another.