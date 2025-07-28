Eddie Murphy jokes that he and Martin Lawrence will have ‘serious’ grandchildren
Murphy’s son married Lawrence’s daughter earlier this year
Eddie Murphy has joked that he and Martin Lawrence will end up having a “serious” grandchild after Murphy’s son Eric and Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin got married in May.
Speaking to Extra, Murphy said he and his fellow comedian, who starred together in 1992’s Boomerang and 1999’s Life, are enjoying being in-laws.
“We were friends for years and years,” said Murphy. “So, you know, it's just cool to say, ‘Hey, now we're in the family,’ but Martin and I have been buddies for years.”
The Coming to America star added that family get-togethers are “really normal. I think people think jokes are just flying — and it's not like that.”
He went on to joke about people speculating that any potential grandchildren would be naturally funny. “They're like, 'Oh, yeah! Those gene pools are gonna... how funny is that kid gonna be?” said Murphy. “And I bet the kid’s probably not going to be funny at all. Be a serious child!”
At the end of May, Murphy revealed during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that Eric and Jasmin “got married two weeks ago.”
Murphy said that the couple ditched “the big wedding plans” after deciding “they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them.”
He joked that Lawrence “doesn’t have to pay for that big wedding now.”
The Nutty Professor actor was hinting at previous interviews, in which Lawrence claimed: “Eddie said I gotta pay for it.”
Eric, 36, is the eldest of Eddie’s 10 children, the youngest of whom was born in 2018. Jasmin, 29, is also the eldest child of Lawrence.
In 2022, Jasmin revealed that it was her uncle who introduced the couple. “It wasn’t even our dads – and they’ve done two movies together,” she told InTouch. “They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy. But we met through my uncle, and we became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level.”
After the couple’s marriage was announced, it didn’t take long for fans to start speculating about their potential offspring.
One wrote on social media: “Wow. Their grandchildren are gonna be the most lit kids ever. Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are your grandparents. Congratulations. You won the life lottery.”
Another added on X/Twitter: “They have the chance to make the funniest human of all time.”
