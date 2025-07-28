Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Murphy has joked that he and Martin Lawrence will end up having a “serious” grandchild after Murphy’s son Eric and Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin got married in May.

Speaking to Extra, Murphy said he and his fellow comedian, who starred together in 1992’s Boomerang and 1999’s Life, are enjoying being in-laws.

“We were friends for years and years,” said Murphy. “So, you know, it's just cool to say, ‘Hey, now we're in the family,’ but Martin and I have been buddies for years.”

The Coming to America star added that family get-togethers are “really normal. I think people think jokes are just flying — and it's not like that.”

He went on to joke about people speculating that any potential grandchildren would be naturally funny. “They're like, 'Oh, yeah! Those gene pools are gonna... how funny is that kid gonna be?” said Murphy. “And I bet the kid’s probably not going to be funny at all. Be a serious child!”

open image in gallery Eddie Murphy joked that his and Martin Lawrence’s grandchildren are ‘probably not going to be funny at all’ ( Getty )

At the end of May, Murphy revealed during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that Eric and Jasmin “got married two weeks ago.”

Murphy said that the couple ditched “the big wedding plans” after deciding “they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them.”

He joked that Lawrence “doesn’t have to pay for that big wedding now.”

The Nutty Professor actor was hinting at previous interviews, in which Lawrence claimed: “Eddie said I gotta pay for it.”

open image in gallery Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence married earlier this year ( Getty )

Eric, 36, is the eldest of Eddie’s 10 children, the youngest of whom was born in 2018. Jasmin, 29, is also the eldest child of Lawrence.

In 2022, Jasmin revealed that it was her uncle who introduced the couple. “It wasn’t even our dads – and they’ve done two movies together,” she told InTouch. “They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy. But we met through my uncle, and we became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level.”

After the couple’s marriage was announced, it didn’t take long for fans to start speculating about their potential offspring.

One wrote on social media: “Wow. Their grandchildren are gonna be the most lit kids ever. Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are your grandparents. Congratulations. You won the life lottery.”

Another added on X/Twitter: “They have the chance to make the funniest human of all time.”