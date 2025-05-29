Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Murphy has revealed that his son has married Martin Lawrence’s daughter, officially making the comedy stars in-laws.

Back in November, film fans were left shocked upon the revelation that the Hollywood stars’ children, Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, were set to tie the knot.

Now, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actor revealed that Eric and Jasmin “got married two weeks ago”.

Murphy said that the couple ditched “the big wedding plans” after deciding “they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them”.

He joked that his fellow-in-law Martin, with whom he co-starred in comedies Boomerang (1992) and Life (1999), “doesn’t have to pay for that big wedding now”.

The Nutty Professor and Coming to America actor was hinting at previous interviews, in which Martin claimed: “Eddie said I gotta pay for it”.

In December. Martin said Eddie instructed him to cough up because “he paid for his last daughter’s wedding” and “said it’s my turn now.”

Eric, 35, is the eldest of Eddie’s 10 children, the most recent of whom was born in 2018. Jasmin, 28, is also the eldest child of Lawrence.

open image in gallery Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence are officially married ( Getty Images )

In 2022, Jasmin revealed that it was her uncle who introduced her husband-to-be, but

“It wasn’t even our dads – and they’ve done two movies together,” she told InTouch. “They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy.

“But we met through my uncle, and we became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level.”

Fans have been left overjoyed by the news, with one calling the marriage “a special union between two iconic families”.

Another added: “Wow. Their grandchildren are gonna be the most lit kids ever. Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are your grandparents. Congratulations. You won the life lottery.”

open image in gallery Eddie murphy and Martin Lawrence – from film co-stars to in-laws ( Getty Images )

An additional fan echoed this point, writing on X/Twitter: “They have the chance to make the funniest human of all time.”

“Thanksgiving must be the most hilarious reunion ever,” another user said, while someone else chimed in: “I know them family holidays go crazy.”

Eddie’s appearance on Hudson’s US talk show marked the first time the pair have seen each other since she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2006 musical Dreamgirls, which Eddie also starred in.