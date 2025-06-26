Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans have reacted to the appointment of Denis Villeneuve as the first new director of the James Bond films since they were acquired by Amazon MGM.

Villeneuve is known for his unique style of atmospheric and slow-burn filmmaking, and has received Oscar nominations for his work on Arrival (2016), Dune (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024).

The news has received a mixed reaction online, with some excited to experience Villeneuve’s take on the British spy and his exploits, while others are sceptical about his ability to keep up with the high-octane storylines of James Bond.

“I’m worried Villeneuve’s slow pacing might drag down the fast action Bond is known for,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

The director’s ties to the Dune films, the third instalment of which is to be released next year, made it hard for some to envisage what the collaboration would look like, joking that Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya would inevitably feature. “So... James Bond but depressed, in sand, with violins. Got it,” commented one social media user.

Some wished for Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan to take the reigns as they lamented a missed opportunity, “I'm really happy for you, I’m going to let you finish, but CHRISTOPHER NOLAN WOULD'VE MADE THE BEST JAMES BOND MOVIE OF ALL TIME,” one Nolan devotee wrote.

However, fans of Villeneuve’s films, which also include Prisoners (2013) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017), were upbeat about the prospect, writing: “I don’t even care about James Bond. But now I do. Holy f**k.”

Villeneuve is to direct the new Amazon MGM production of James Bond ( Getty Images for Trafalgar Relea )

In fact, some movie buffs suggested Villeneuve’s talents may be above the mainstream legacy of the film franchise, “I'm happy for him, and I love Bond, but I kind of wish he would use his enormous talents on something else,” one cinema lover said. “I don’t think anyone can make a good Bond film, but I do think a lot of people can. Regardless, I'm excited.”

Others were less interested in the appointment of director and more impatient about knowing which actor will play the leading role, with Bullet Train actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson the rumoured frontrunner in the race. “What’s more interesting is who is the next James Bond,” said one person.

Fans are also expecting a partnership with Hans Zimmer for the film’s soundtrack, with one quipping that: “If Villeneuve’s doing Bond, the casino scenes better come with a Hans Zimmer hum and a 10-minute stare-down.”

“Some of my earliest moviegoing memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said in a statement on Wednesday (25 June).

“I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”