Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Javier Bardem has shared a worrying update about Denis Villeneuve’s third Dune film.

In the franchise, the actor plays Stilgar, the leader of the Fremen tribe. He was introduced Villeneueve’s first movie in the franchise, which was released in 2021 and returned for a larger role in Dune: Part 2 – one of the most bankable films of 2024.

He is expected to return in the third film titled Dune: Messiah, based on Frank Herbert’s book. However, the Hollywood actor is not so sure if this is the case, revealing that he hasn’t been told whether he will be in it or not alongside lead stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Acknowledging that Villeneueve is “in the writing zone” for the film, a spin-off to which has just been released, Bardem told Deadline: “I know that I’m in the book, so I should be in the script.”

He comedically added: “If I’m not, I will be very angry and I will let him know,” before stating: “Seriously though, I totally love him. I adore him. Whatever he wants, and whatever he decides, it will be fine for me. Absolutely. He’s one of a kind. He’s an extraordinary human being. Such a loving man, fun, funny as hell, and a real worker.”

Bardem suggested his son would be disappointed not to see him in the forthcoming film due to his lack of action scenes in the second movie.

“When he saw Dune 2, he stood up in the theatre and said, ‘That’s my dad’ – but then at the end, he said, ‘But you haven’t had any sword fighting.’

“So now I have another demand for Denis Villeneuve. If there is such a thing as Dune: Messiah, please give me just a little sword fighting that I can show to my kid.”

‘Dune’ star Javier Bardem ( Warner Bros Pictures )

Bardem’s Dune co-star Josh Brolin, who revealed he almost “got into a fight” with Denzel Washington in 2007, recently said he would “quit acting” if Villeneuve doesn’t get a Best Director Oscar nomination for Part 2.

Writing in his new memoir From Under the Truck, Brolin said:“If he doesn’t get nominated this year, I’ll quit acting . It was a better movie than the first one.

“When I watched it, it felt like my brain was broken open. It’s masterful, and Denis is one of our master filmmakers. If the Academy Awards have any meaning whatsoever, they’ll recognise him.”