Barbra Streisand says she’d only return for Meet The Parents 4 for ‘a lot of money’ after being paid less than male co-stars

Barbra Streisand has said it would take “a lot of money” for her to return as her character Roz Focker for the upcoming Meet The Parents 4.

It was announced last December that Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro are set to reunite for a fourth film in the family comedy franchise.

The pair starred together in the hugely successful Meet The Parents in 2000, with Streisand joining the cast as the mother of Stiller’s character for sequels Meet The Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010).

Asked by Variety whether she will reprise her role in the new film, Streisand responded: “Oh my God. They’d have to pay me a lot of money because I didn’t get paid what the other people got paid and so I’m pissed off.”

The two-time Oscar winner added: “I was in the time when women were getting paid less than the men. The head of Universal was Ron Meyer at the time, and he actually sent me a bonus check. It was very sweet.”

Barbra Streisand in Los Angeles in June 2018 ( Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Netflix )

The full cast for the fourth film is yet to be confirmed, but it was announced in May that Wicked star Ariana Grande is set to appear.

When the publication asked if Streisand had seen Wicked, she replied: “I showed it to my grandchildren…They loved Wicked.”

She wouldn’t be drawn on her own opinion of the blockbuster musical, adding simply: “I was just watching their reaction and they were totally fine with the witches. I was surprised. A four- and a six-year-old, you know?”

Streisand is currently promoting a star-studded album of duets, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two.

Grande is among her collaborators on the album, which also features musical icons such as Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Sting, Seal, Tim McGraw, and Mariah Carey, among others.

“I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways … and make our time in the studio a joy," Streisand said in a statement.

"I admire all of them … and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners.”

Earlier this month, Streisand revealed she has no idea whether or not she ever had sex with Bonnie and Clyde actor Warren Beatty, who denied having 12,775 sexual partners over his lifetime in 2010.

Streisand told The New Yorker: “I know I slept in the bed with him, but I can’t remember if we actually had penetration. I swear to God, I can’t. There are certain things I block out.”