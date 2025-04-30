Jump to content
Barbra Streisand’s star-studded new duets album to feature some of pop’s biggest names

The 11-track collection features both originals and cover songs

Maria Sherman
Wednesday 30 April 2025 08:00 EDT
Comments
Barbra Streisand is releasing a star-studded album of duets, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, set for release this June.

The 11-track collection features collaborations with musical icons including Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Sting, Seal, Tim McGraw, Mariah Carey, and Ariana Grande, among others.

Leading the album is a rendition of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" with Hozier.

The song, originally penned by Ewan MacColl for Peggy Seeger, gained widespread recognition through Roberta Flack's version (famously featured in Clint Eastwood's Play Misty for Me).

“I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways … and make our time in the studio a joy," Streisand said in a statement.

"I admire all of them … and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners.”

The cover of The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two
The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two comprises both covers and original tracks.

It will be released on June 25.

The album is a sequel to Streisand's 34th studio album Partners, which was released in 2014.

That record features duets with Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Andrea Bocelli, John Mayer, and John Legend, among others.

It also features a version of “Love Me Tender”, sung alongside a vocal sample of a 1956 Elvis recording.

The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two full tracklist

1. “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” with Hozier

2. “My Valentine” with Paul McCartney

3. “To Lose You Again” with Sam Smith

4. “The Very Thought of You” with Bob Dylan

5. “Letter to my 13-year-old Self” with Laufey

6. “One Heart, One Voice” with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande

7. “I Love Us” with Tim McGraw

8. “Secret O' Life” with James Taylor

9. “Fragile” with Sting

10. “Where Do I Go From You?” with Josh Groban

11. “Love Will Survive” with Seal

