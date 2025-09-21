Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angelina Jolie has commented on the United States’ political climate.

On Sunday, the Maria actor, 50, attended the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain for the premiere of her latest movie, Couture, when she was asked “What do you fear as an artist and an American?”

After a brief pause, she admitted it was “a very difficult question.”

“I have to say that I love my country and I don’t, at this time, recognize my country,” she added.

“I’ve always lived internationally. My family is international. My life, my world view, is equal [and] united. Anything, anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms [for anyone] I think is very dangerous.

“I think these are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually. So I’ll be careful in a press conference… But these are very, very heavy times.”

Jolie’s comments come a few days after ABC announced it would suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show “indefinitely” after the host’s comments about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel accused the “MAGA gang” of trying to “score political points” in their reaction to Kirk’s death.

Jolie also recently looked into relocating outside of the U.S. last month, according to a report from People. The report claimed the Maleficent actor was considering “several locations abroad” while preparing to sell her Los Angeles home.

According to People, Jolie “never wanted to live in L.A. full time,” but was limited by a custody arrangement with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former Hollywood power couple reached a divorce settlement in December.

The star “plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year. She's eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles,” a source told the outlet at the time.

Couture follows Jolie, playing a 40-year-old film director who is asked to put something together for a Paris Fashion Week show. However, during that time, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.