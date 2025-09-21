Angelina Jolie says she doesn’t ‘recognize’ her country as she comments on political climate in US
Jolie addressed “what she fears as an American” at the San Sebastian Film Festival to promote her latest movie, ‘Couture’
Angelina Jolie has commented on the United States’ political climate.
On Sunday, the Maria actor, 50, attended the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain for the premiere of her latest movie, Couture, when she was asked “What do you fear as an artist and an American?”
After a brief pause, she admitted it was “a very difficult question.”
“I have to say that I love my country and I don’t, at this time, recognize my country,” she added.
“I’ve always lived internationally. My family is international. My life, my world view, is equal [and] united. Anything, anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms [for anyone] I think is very dangerous.
“I think these are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually. So I’ll be careful in a press conference… But these are very, very heavy times.”
Jolie’s comments come a few days after ABC announced it would suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show “indefinitely” after the host’s comments about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Kimmel accused the “MAGA gang” of trying to “score political points” in their reaction to Kirk’s death.
Jolie also recently looked into relocating outside of the U.S. last month, according to a report from People. The report claimed the Maleficent actor was considering “several locations abroad” while preparing to sell her Los Angeles home.
According to People, Jolie “never wanted to live in L.A. full time,” but was limited by a custody arrangement with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former Hollywood power couple reached a divorce settlement in December.
The star “plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year. She's eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles,” a source told the outlet at the time.
Couture follows Jolie, playing a 40-year-old film director who is asked to put something together for a Paris Fashion Week show. However, during that time, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
