Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Angelina Jolie says she doesn’t ‘recognize’ her country as she comments on political climate in US

Jolie addressed “what she fears as an American” at the San Sebastian Film Festival to promote her latest movie, ‘Couture’

Brittany Miller
Sunday 21 September 2025 17:17 EDT
Comments
Related: Angelina Jolie leaving Hollywood

Angelina Jolie has commented on the United States’ political climate.

On Sunday, the Maria actor, 50, attended the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain for the premiere of her latest movie, Couture, when she was asked “What do you fear as an artist and an American?”

After a brief pause, she admitted it was “a very difficult question.”

“I have to say that I love my country and I don’t, at this time, recognize my country,” she added.

“I’ve always lived internationally. My family is international. My life, my world view, is equal [and] united. Anything, anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms [for anyone] I think is very dangerous.

“I think these are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually. So I’ll be careful in a press conference… But these are very, very heavy times.”

‘I think these are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually,’ Jolie said
‘I think these are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually,’ Jolie said (Getty Images)

Jolie’s comments come a few days after ABC announced it would suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show “indefinitely” after the host’s comments about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel accused the “MAGA gang” of trying to “score political points” in their reaction to Kirk’s death.

Jolie also recently looked into relocating outside of the U.S. last month, according to a report from People. The report claimed the Maleficent actor was considering “several locations abroad” while preparing to sell her Los Angeles home.

According to People, Jolie “never wanted to live in L.A. full time,” but was limited by a custody arrangement with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former Hollywood power couple reached a divorce settlement in December.

The star “plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year. She's eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles,” a source told the outlet at the time.

Couture follows Jolie, playing a 40-year-old film director who is asked to put something together for a Paris Fashion Week show. However, during that time, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in