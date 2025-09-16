Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Donald Trump again Monday night, this time skewering the president’s responses when asked about the death of Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, a right-wing political commentator and key Trump ally, was fatally shot while hosting an event at a Utah college on September 10.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host played a clip of the president being asked by a reporter how he was “holding up” after Kirk’s death.

“I think very good,” Trump replied, before immediately changing the subject to talk about the new Whitehouse Ballroom construction.

“And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they’ve been trying to get for about 150 years. And it's gonna be a beauty. It'll be an absolutely magnificent structure,” he said.

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel criticized Trump’s responses to questions about Charlie Kirk’s death during Monday’s episode ( ABC )

“He’s at the fourth stage of grief: construction,” Kimmel joked.

“This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend,“ he continued. ”This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?”

“And it didn’t just happen once,” Kimmel said before showing a clip of Trump on Fox News, where he once again responded to a question about Kirk’s death by talking about the ballroom.

“Oh, when I heard [about Kirk’s shooting]? I was in the midst of building a great... for 150 years, they’ve wanted a ballroom at the White House,” Trump said.

“There’s something wrong with him, there really is,” Kimmel declared. “Who thinks like that?”

open image in gallery Charlie Kirk (right) was a key ally of President Donald Trump ( Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Kimmel also questioned Trump’s motives for building the $200 million ballroom.

“Is it possible that he’s doing it intentionally so we can be mad about that instead of the Epstein list?” he asked.

Kirk’s suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, has since been taken into custody on suspicion of capital murder, weapons and obstruction offences.

Kirk, the founder of the conservative movement Turning Point USA, was a controversial figure thanks to his hard-right views on immigration, abortion and gun control.

Actor Chris Pratt, YouTuber Jake Paul and TV host Piers Morgan were among the celebrities to share tributes to Kirk following the assassination, with Morgan writing on X that the shooting was “an appalling assault on free speech and democracy.”

Others, however, have continued to condemn Kirk’s divisive political views in the wake of his death. Political analyst Matthew Dowd was fired from MSNBC after appearing to blame Kirk for his own death.

The activist’s public memorial service will be held in Arizona this weekend.