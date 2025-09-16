Jimmy Kimmel condemns Trump’s way of ‘mourning’ Charlie Kirk: ‘This is not how an adult grieves’
The president has responded to reporters’ questions about Kirk’s death by talking about his new $200 million White House Ballroom
Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Donald Trump again Monday night, this time skewering the president’s responses when asked about the death of Charlie Kirk.
Kirk, a right-wing political commentator and key Trump ally, was fatally shot while hosting an event at a Utah college on September 10.
On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host played a clip of the president being asked by a reporter how he was “holding up” after Kirk’s death.
“I think very good,” Trump replied, before immediately changing the subject to talk about the new Whitehouse Ballroom construction.
“And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they’ve been trying to get for about 150 years. And it's gonna be a beauty. It'll be an absolutely magnificent structure,” he said.
“He’s at the fourth stage of grief: construction,” Kimmel joked.
“This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend,“ he continued. ”This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?”
“And it didn’t just happen once,” Kimmel said before showing a clip of Trump on Fox News, where he once again responded to a question about Kirk’s death by talking about the ballroom.
“Oh, when I heard [about Kirk’s shooting]? I was in the midst of building a great... for 150 years, they’ve wanted a ballroom at the White House,” Trump said.
“There’s something wrong with him, there really is,” Kimmel declared. “Who thinks like that?”
Kimmel also questioned Trump’s motives for building the $200 million ballroom.
“Is it possible that he’s doing it intentionally so we can be mad about that instead of the Epstein list?” he asked.
Kirk’s suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, has since been taken into custody on suspicion of capital murder, weapons and obstruction offences.
Kirk, the founder of the conservative movement Turning Point USA, was a controversial figure thanks to his hard-right views on immigration, abortion and gun control.
Actor Chris Pratt, YouTuber Jake Paul and TV host Piers Morgan were among the celebrities to share tributes to Kirk following the assassination, with Morgan writing on X that the shooting was “an appalling assault on free speech and democracy.”
Others, however, have continued to condemn Kirk’s divisive political views in the wake of his death. Political analyst Matthew Dowd was fired from MSNBC after appearing to blame Kirk for his own death.
The activist’s public memorial service will be held in Arizona this weekend.
