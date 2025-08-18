MSNBC no more: Cable news network gets a new name
The change in name comes as MSNBC and other cable assets are being spun off from NBC Universal.
The divorce with NBC is just about complete now, with MSNBC coming away with a new name.
The network announced on Monday that it will be changing its name to MS NOW, which stands for My Source for News, Opinion, and the World.
As part of the rebrand, there will be a significant national marketing campaign to accompany the launch of the new name, “unlike anything we have done in recent memory,” MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler stated in a staffwide memo on Monday morning.
While it had been reported earlier this year that the cable news channel would be able to retain its name following the spinoff from NBC Universal, Kutler pointed out in Monday’s memo that “during this time of transition, it has become clear that our brands need separation, and NBCUniversal decided to retain ‘NBC’ and the peacock.”
Therefore, according to Kutler, the decision to change the name of the network “allows us to set our own course and assert our independence as we continue to build our newsgathering operation” and that the “future of our success is not tied to keeping ‘NBC’ as part of our identity.”
This is a breaking news story.
