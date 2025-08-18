MSNBC no more: Cable news network gets a new name

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The divorce with NBC is just about complete now, with MSNBC coming away with a new name.

The network announced on Monday that it will be changing its name to MS NOW, which stands for My Source for News, Opinion, and the World.

As part of the rebrand, there will be a significant national marketing campaign to accompany the launch of the new name, “unlike anything we have done in recent memory,” MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler stated in a staffwide memo on Monday morning.

While it had been reported earlier this year that the cable news channel would be able to retain its name following the spinoff from NBC Universal, Kutler pointed out in Monday’s memo that “during this time of transition, it has become clear that our brands need separation, and NBCUniversal decided to retain ‘NBC’ and the peacock.”

Therefore, according to Kutler, the decision to change the name of the network “allows us to set our own course and assert our independence as we continue to build our newsgathering operation” and that the “future of our success is not tied to keeping ‘NBC’ as part of our identity.”

open image in gallery The left-leaning cable news network announced on Monday that it will be changing its name to MS NOW following the split with NBC. ( MSNBC )

