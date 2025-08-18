Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

MSNBC no more: Cable news network gets a new name

The change in name comes as MSNBC and other cable assets are being spun off from NBC Universal.

Justin Baragona
in New York
Monday 18 August 2025 09:29 EDT
Comments
The left-leaning cable news network announced on Monday that it will be changing its name to MS NOW following the split with NBC.
The left-leaning cable news network announced on Monday that it will be changing its name to MS NOW following the split with NBC. (MSNBC)

The divorce with NBC is just about complete now, with MSNBC coming away with a new name.

The network announced on Monday that it will be changing its name to MS NOW, which stands for My Source for News, Opinion, and the World.

As part of the rebrand, there will be a significant national marketing campaign to accompany the launch of the new name, “unlike anything we have done in recent memory,” MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler stated in a staffwide memo on Monday morning.

While it had been reported earlier this year that the cable news channel would be able to retain its name following the spinoff from NBC Universal, Kutler pointed out in Monday’s memo that “during this time of transition, it has become clear that our brands need separation, and NBCUniversal decided to retain ‘NBC’ and the peacock.”

Therefore, according to Kutler, the decision to change the name of the network “allows us to set our own course and assert our independence as we continue to build our newsgathering operation” and that the “future of our success is not tied to keeping ‘NBC’ as part of our identity.”

The left-leaning cable news network announced on Monday that it will be changing its name to MS NOW following the split with NBC.
The left-leaning cable news network announced on Monday that it will be changing its name to MS NOW following the split with NBC. (MSNBC)

This is a breaking news story.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in